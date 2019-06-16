Image

8:27 AM / Monday June 17, 2019

Visit Dorchester
16 Jun 2019

Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 16, 2019 Category: Stateside Posted by:

NEW YORK (AP) — A West Point cadet killed during a training exercise has been laid to rest at the academy’s cemetery.

The funeral for Christopher J. Morgan was held Saturday at the United States Military Academy.

Image

WABC-TV reports speakers included former president Bill Clinton. Morgan’s father had been part of the president’s security detail.

West Point’s Commandant of Cadets, Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, called the 22-year-old “an exemplary classmate and teammate” and said the young man from West Orange, New Jersey, was “tremendously proud to be a cadet.”

Morgan was killed last week when a tactical truck overturned on the way to a military training camp. Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle were injured in the accident.

At West Point, Morgan studied law and was on the Army’s wrestling team.

Related Posts

Police Explorer Cadet applications now being accepted! For the 35th District NW Division Class 195 celebrates graduation after months of training West Point: Cadet photo was inappropriate, but not political
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Fans of Wendy Williams were shocked to see her hanging out with Kim Kardashian

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wendy Williams  (Photo: FashionStock.com / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony It is...

Seniors

Four key decisions to help memorialize a loved one

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Despite the certainty of death, many Americans delay dealing with the...

Color Of Money

Deck ideas: Cost-effective ways to add beauty and value to your outdoor space

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT When it comes to home improvements, few projects add as much function...

Food And Beverage

Three ideas to freshen up your favorite summer treats

June 7, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dragon Fruit BPT Summertime brings lots of picnics, barbecues and pool...

Oasis

Deacon Tiller ordained to the Transitional Diaconate in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Deacon Darrell Lamont Tiller (l) stands with The Very Reverend Canon...

Stateside

Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training

June 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email NEW YORK (AP) — A West Point cadet killed during a training exercise...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff