Image

5:12 PM / Wednesday July 21, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
21 Jul 2021

French president honors US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 21, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Jesse Jackson  (Editorial credit: Arturo Holmes / Shutterstock.com)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday made American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson a commander of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award, for helping “change the destiny of the United States” and with it, the world.

Jackson, 79, who had gallbladder surgery this year and is being treated for Parkinson’s disease, had visible difficulty walking. The founder of the Rainbow/PUSH coalition and two-time U.S. presidential candidate sat beside the podium as Macron spoke at a ceremony in Paris.

“He’s a visionary with talent for uniting and leading people, whose moral and physical courage… has helped him to overcome adversity and change the destiny of the United States, our oldest ally, and to change our world for the better,” Macron said at the gathering at the presidential Elysee Palace.

Speaking in English, the French president called Jackson “a great friend of France” and “very popular in our country, but not just in our country.”

Macron recounted Jackson’s life, from his childhood in segregated South Carolina to his work with Martin Luther King Jr. and his activism in Chicago. After draping a red ribbon with a medal around Jackson’s neck. Macron clasped his hand amid applause from the small invited audience. Jackson did not make any remarks during the ceremony.

Image

The civil rights leader has remained active despite his health problems. He has advocated for vaccinations against COVID-19 in Black communities with below-average inoculation rates.

Through Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH, the 1984 and 1988 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination also has continuing to advocate for voting rights. Last month, Jackson he was arrested and ticketed for obstructing traffic during a voting rights demonstration near the U.S. Capitol.

Macron described the world of “institutionalized inequality” that Jackson grew up in and that shaped his future as a civil rights leader. He recounted Jackson’s failed bids for the presidency and said, “You paved the way for those who came after.”

Referring to Barack Obama’s election as the first Black president of the United States, the French leader asserted that “2008 would definitely have been impossible without your fights and your contribution.”

Macron also recounted a “less-known story for which you never sought credit,” Jackson’s 1990 role in freeing French hostages. During the first Gulf War, citizens from several countries trying to stop the invasion of Kuwait were taken hostage by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Macron said Jackson negotiated the release of French citizens “and thanks to you, they were safely returned to their families.”

“You are a brother to us,” Macron said.

Related Posts

Civil rights icon and former presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to Bright Hope Baptist Church congregation Default ThumbnailIs Jesse Jackson anti-gay? Rev Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson’s disease diagnosis
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Mike Tyson and his wife KiKi attend Iran Barclay’s “Brunch With The Champs” in City Island, Bronx

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mike and KiKi Tyson and Flo Anthony and Michael Spinks  (Photo:...

Oasis

SUNrise: cj speaks… Church

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email As I recently walked the mall on a rainy Sunday morning, I thought...

Diaspora

Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soldiers escort a man suspected of looting from inside a trashed...

Stateside

French president honors US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson

July 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Jesse Jackson  (Editorial credit: Arturo Holmes / Shutterstock.com) PARIS (AP)...

Food And Beverage

Whole grains are good for you, but what about the other grains?

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As most Americans have heard by now, whole grains are good for...

Health

SUBURBAN NEWS: Chester County call to action: Catch kids up on school vaccinations

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email As Chester County begins to experience life without COVID restrictions, summer vacations, summer...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff