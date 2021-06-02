Image

3:08 PM / Thursday June 3, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
2 Jun 2021

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 2, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families.

Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself an unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries into foundation records related to those expenses.

Woodley, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices, all felonies. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution.

A charging document alleges that Woodley’s embezzlement totaled nearly $41,000, but restitution has not yet been set.

Judge Scott Beattie accepted the guilty pleas Tuesday and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 20.

Image

Woodley’s attorney, Nicholas Sarcone, said that he would ask for a deferred judgment at sentencing. If granted, that means the case would be expunged from her record, as long as Woodley completes her probation and the other parts of her sentence.

Based in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, the Iowa group is one of 60 chapters of Make-A-Wish America, which provides support and memorable experiences for children with critical illnesses and their families.

The theft began shortly after Woodley became the group’s president and CEO in 2019 and continued until the group discovered financial irregularities during an internal compliance review last summer. That’s when the organization fired Woodley and sought a criminal investigation.

Woodley turned herself in to face the charges in January and has been free on bond. Jail records listed her new address as Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Related Posts

Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity Default Thumbnail‘Wire’ actress pleads guilty in drug case Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to child sex abuse
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Diaspora

Utah twins graduate, reflect on refugee parents’ sacrifices

May 31, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Sisters Asma Dahir, left, and Anisa Dahir take photos before their graduation...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Almond Flour Biscuits with Herbs

May 28, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’: Red beans with vegan ground...

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Other Black Girl’ a bold, poignant debut novel

June 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By ALICIA RANCILIO “The Other Black Girl,” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria) Congratulations...

Go With The-Flo

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoeohea are expecting their second child together

May 28, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Usher (Photo: Denis Makarenko  / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Quarantine Baby...

Stateside

Chauvin defense wants probation in murder of George Floyd

June 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 30, 2021

May 28, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week there’s good news and bad news. The good news...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff