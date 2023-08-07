Ex-Minneapolis officer, Tou Thao, receives nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months — even as he denied wrongdoing.

Thao had testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020.

A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.”

“I did not commit these crimes,” Thao said. “My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill responded that he was hoping “for more than preaching” from Thao. “After thee years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse,” the judge said.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, said afterward that they will appeal. He declined further comment.