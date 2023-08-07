Image

1:36 PM / Monday August 7, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
7 Aug 2023

Ex-Minneapolis officer, Tou Thao, receives nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s murder

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 7, 2023 Category: Stateside Posted by:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months — even as he denied wrongdoing.

Thao had testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020.

A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.”

“I did not commit these crimes,” Thao said. “My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill responded that he was hoping “for more than preaching” from Thao. “After thee years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse,” the judge said.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, said afterward that they will appeal. He declined further comment.

Related Posts

Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing Man who witnessed George Floyd murder by police suing Minneapolis over officers’ actions Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’: Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta

August 6, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta What’s Cookin’?...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff