Image

3:58 PM / Tuesday June 27, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
26 Jun 2023

Environmental Resources and Energy committee approves environmental justice legislation

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 26, 2023 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOV E PHOTO: (2019 photo) Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia. Federal investigators say an aging, failed elbow pipe appears to be the cause of the June fire and subsequent explosions that left five people with minor injuries and destroyed part of the processing unit at the largest oil refinery on the East Coast. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a preliminary report Wednesday, Oct. 16 on findings from the June 21 explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A bill sponsored by state reps. Donna Bullock (D-195th Dist.), Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181st Dist.) and Chris Rabb (D-200th Dist.) that would require an environmental impact statement be produced before the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issues a permit for the building of certain facilities in environmental justice areas recently passed the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

“Environmental racism is a longstanding issue in the commonwealth,” Bullock said. “Facilities that pollute the environment have been built in burdened communities without their consent because they lacked the influence to stop it. Enough is enough. By empowering the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to deny a permit application if the environmental impacts are found to be too harmful and requiring DEP to consider public testimony, we are putting the power in the hands of the community.”

“Incinerators, landfills, sewage plants — there’s a long history of environmentally harmful facilities like these being built in Pennsylvania’s most marginalized communities, polluting the environment, poisoning the water and lowering property values, disproportionately impacting Black and brown households whose homes are often their own financial asset,” Rabb said. “It’s time to substantially combat environmental racism. A clean environment is a constitutional right that is guaranteed to everyone, not just those with the clout to influence decision-makers. This legislation is a step toward honoring and upholding that right.”

“For far too long, burdened communities — especially communities of color — have been plagued with environmental hazards,” Kenyatta said. “HB652 would take the necessary precautions to prevent these hazardous conditions and help address environmental racism in these communities across the commonwealth. Moving this bill out of committee is a step in the right direction — now we need our House colleagues to join us in sending it to the Senate!”

The bill will now go to the House floor.

Related Posts

Gov. Wolf, lawmakers announce actions to prioritize environmental justice Evans, Williams introduce $1 billion Environmental Justice Tax Credit Supreme Court admissions case could upend environmental justice laws
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Education

In affirmative action and student loan cases, some see backlash to racial progress in education

June 26, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Makia Green stands outside her Washington home on June 12, 2023....

Oasis

Obituary: Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum, 1942-2023

June 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Co-founding pastor of New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, beloved community leader and philanthropist...

Entertainment

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

June 23, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: DR. DRE ATTENDS THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART’S COSTUME INSTITUTE BENEFIT...

Sports

Mets miscues lead to improbable Phillies comeback

June 26, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email The New York Mets managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory...

Color Of Money

Graduation season is here: Tips and resources to help young women be more financially savvy

June 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, chances are you’re becoming...

Health

New to Medicare? Here are five Medicare mistakes you don’t want to make when enrolling in a Medicare plan

June 23, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As you approach the Medicare golden age of 65, the pressure to...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff