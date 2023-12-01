Image

1 Dec 2023

DMVA encourages holiday donations to programs for veterans, service members and their families

 Generous Pennsylvanians looking for a patriotic way to donate during the holiday season are reminded that they can give to programs that support the Commonwealth’s more than 700,000 veterans, service members and their families. The programs are managed by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“The DMVA is grateful to everyone who donates to our nine tax deductible programs that support veterans, service members and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “By supporting one of these programs, you are letting those who served know that Pennsylvania appreciates their service and sacrifices in protecting our nation and Commonwealth.”

The tax-deductible programs administered by the DMVA are:

Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF)

The VTF issues grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans’ affairs to help veterans in need of shelter and necessities of living. The VTF also issues temporary assistance grants to individual veterans that have qualifying financial needs. The grants are funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing their driver’s license or photo identification card and renewing a motor vehicle registration, from proceeds generated by the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring Our Women Veterans license plates, and by those who donate online or by mail.

Military Family Relief 

Assistance Program (MFRAP)

The MFRAP provides financial assistance, in the form of grants, to eligible Pennsylvania service members and their eligible family members who have an immediate financial need based on circumstances beyond their control. This program is made possible by generous donations from taxpayers who designate all or part of their Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax refund to support Pennsylvania military personnel and their families, and by those who donate online or by mail.

Six Resident Welfare Funds

Resident Welfare Funds at each of the DMVA’s six veterans’ homes help to keep the residents active and healthy by providing activities and entertainment. Donations are made online or through private donations by mail. The six Pennsylvania veterans’ homes and their locations are: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (Philadelphia); Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (Scranton); Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (Hollidaysburg); Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (Erie); Southeastern Veterans’ Center (Spring City); and Southwestern Veterans’ Center (Pittsburgh).

Pennsylvania Veterans’ 

Memorial Trust Fund

Located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, and maintained by the DMVA, the recently refurbished Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is the first in the commonwealth to honor veterans of all eras from the Revolutionary War forward and it is the largest veterans memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. Donations are accepted online or by mail to help fund the maintenance and repair of the memorial.

When an online donation is made, donors may choose to enter honoree information and a plaque in their honor will be displayed on the Virtual Donor Wall. Online plaques will show that donations have been made: ‘in honor of,’ ‘in memory of,’ or ‘on behalf of’ someone.

Monetary donations to these tax-deductible programs can be made by individuals, corporations and companies.

To make a donation online or by mail for any of these tax-deductible programs, or to learn more about each one, go to: www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

