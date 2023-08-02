Image

12:43 PM / Wednesday August 2, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
2 Aug 2023

DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 2, 2023 Category: Stateside Posted by:

BY MIKE SCHNEIDER

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs were abolished Tuesday from Walt Disney World’s governing district, now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an echo of the Florida governor’s agenda which has championed curtailing such programs in higher education and elsewhere.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a statement that its diversity, equity and inclusion committee would be eliminated, as would any job duties connected to it. Also axed were initiatives left over from when the district was controlled by Disney supporters, which awarded contracts based on goals of achieving racial or gender parity.

Glenton Gilzean, the district’s new administrator who is African American and a former head of the Central Florida Urban League, called such initiatives “illegal and simply un-American.” Gilzean has been a fellow or member at two conservative institutions, the James Madison Institute and the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network, as well as a DeSantis appointee to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

“Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal,” Gilzean said in a statement. “As the former head of the Central Florida Urban League, a civil rights organization, I can say definitively that our community thrives only when we work together despite our differences.”

An email was sent seeking comment from Disney World.

Last spring, DeSantis, who is running for the GOP presidential nomination, signed into law a measure that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs.

DeSantis also has championed Florida’s so-called “Stop WOKE” law, which bars businesses, colleges and K-12 schools from giving training on certain racial concepts, such as the theory that people of a particular race are inherently racist, privileged or oppressed. A federal judge last November blocked the law’s enforcement in colleges, universities and businesses, calling it “positively dystopian.”

The creation of the district, then known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was instrumental in Disney’s decision to build a theme park resort near Orlando in the 1960s. Having a separate government allowed the company to provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its sprawling property. The district was controlled by Disney supporters for more than five decades.

Richard Foglesong, a Rollins College professor emeritus, said he was surprised that the matter was decided internally, rather than by a public vote of the five members appointed by DeSantis to the district’s board who have promised repeatedly to be more transparent than their predecessors.

“This is an issue of public importance,” said Foglesong, who wrote a definitive account of Disney World’s governance in his book, “Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando.”

The DeSantis appointees took control of the renamed district earlier this year following a yearlong feud between the company and DeSantis. The fight began last year after Disney, beset by significant pressure internally and externally, publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over the district through legislation passed by Republican lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. Disney sued DeSantis and his five board appointees in federal court, claiming the Florida governor violated the company’s free speech rights by taking the retaliatory action.

Before the new board came in, Disney made agreements with previous oversight board members who were Disney supporters that stripped the new supervisors of their authority over design and development. The DeSantis-appointed members of the governing district have sued Disney in state court in a second lawsuit stemming from the district’s takeover, seeking to invalidate those agreements.

Related Posts

DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company DeSantis curtails diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida state colleges Disney Dreamers Academy alumna returns to Walt Disney World as Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2019
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

How to enjoy fresh Maine lobster this season: Tips and tricks from a 4th-generation lobster family

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURESAs people look to change what’s on their plates, it can be...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff