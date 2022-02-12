Celebrate Black History Month 2022 at Kutztown University

ABOVE PHOTO: Ilyasah Shabazz

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – February is Black History Month. Established in 1976, Black History Month honors the contributions of African Americans to U.S. history, science, mathematics, literature, art, music, and culture. Kutztown University celebrates the month with events for the entire community.

The Multicultural Center aims to celebrate and honor cultures and communities year-round. Full listing of events can be found online at: www.engage.kutztown.edu/organization/multicultural-center. Get involved by contacting [email protected]

The Rohrbach Library has made numerous resources available digitally for Black History Month. DEI LibGuide, located at: https://library.kutztown.edu/edi, lists resources the library has on topics of diversity, equity, justice and inclusion. It also hosts a DEI blog at www.rohrbachlibrary.wordpress.com.

Kutztown University’s Campus Life Channel, Channel 3.1 on campus, is providing national content highlighting Black History Month surrounding famous black figures throughout American history.

Kutztown University BHM Events:

Let’s Talk about: Mental Health and the Black Community

Tuesday, Feb. 7

2 p.m.; 218 MSU

Join us for a discussion and exploration on the intersections of race, culture and experiences of Black and African American communities as it relates to mental health and wellness. Hosted by the Women’s Center.

Campus D.C. Trip: A Cultural Excursion

Saturday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Join the Kutztown University Activities Board, the Office of Student Involvement and the Multicultural Center for a trip to Washington, D.C. Students are encouraged to visit cultural locations throughout the city with our inclusion scavenger hunt.

Frederick Douglass Institute Tik Tok Challenge

Visit the FDI webpage at: www.kutztown.edu/about-ku/administrative-offices/frederick-douglass-institute.html or stop by FDI office in the Multicultural Center for more details. Entries due Feb. 20.

UJIMA Conference

Feb. 22-24

Various locations and times

Visit the Multicultural Center website and Engage for more information. Featuring a keynote speaker and various workshops facilitated by current student leaders, Multicultural Center student workers and/or Kutztown alumni.

“Ujima” is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, meaning “community” or “collective work and responsibility.”

This conference gives students opportunities to research areas of interest and enhance presentation skills. It is open to all Kutztown University students.

Honor, Remember, Inspire

Tuesday, Feb. 22

11 a.m., 218 MSU

One of several community-collaborative events celebrating Blacks in the Military, Guest Speaker Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear of the 80th Training Command, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Richmond, Va. CW5 Brashear is the third-born son of the late U.S. Navy Diver, Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear, who is the subject of the well-renowned film “Men of Honor,” and whose role is played by actor Cuba Gooding Jr. CW5 Brashear has an extensive military career in the Naval Reserve, Virginia Army National Guard and the Army Reserve, culminating more than 38 years of honorable service. Event is open to the KU campus community and the public. Sponsored by Veterans & Military Services and Multicultural Services. *Opening Keynote of the Ujima Conference.

CW5 Brashear will also make appearances Feb. 21, at the ReadingFilmFEST “Men of Honor” screening for Berks County JROTC, Olivet Boys and Girls Club and KU Army ROTC, and again on the afternoon of Feb. 22, during Reading High School Student Council and JROTC Leadership Spotlight. Events are not open to the public. Co-sponsored by KU Offices of Veterans Services, Berks Community Action Program (BCAP), Reading School District, Reading FilmFEST and Berks County Veterans Affairs.

Black History Month with Traciana Graves

Wednesday, Feb. 23

7 p.m., 183 MSU, Alumni Auditorium

Traciana’s Black History Month presentation focuses on creating hope and celebrating everyone’s dreams. This workshop provides a unique experience in which every participant celebrates the overlooked hopes and dreams of their personal and family legacy. During this highly interactive presentation, Traciana creates a journey that contrasts the mainstream media’s portrayal of black men and women with stories of some of the key unsung black heroes. Using song, storytelling and research packed multimedia, Traciana creates an essential opportunity for students to examine some of the prevalent materialistic and often superficial aspirations featured in mainstream media with their own diverse and rich legacies that have been pushed aside and forgotten. Sponsored by Office of Student Involvement and KU Activities Board. *Day 2 Keynote of Ujima Conference.

Professor Ilyasah Shabazz Keynote

Thursday, Feb. 24

6:30-7:30 p.m., 218 MSU

The keynote speaker for the Multicultural Center’s Ujima Conference, Ilyasah Shabazz, is the daughter of Malcolm X, an award-winning author, producer, and educator. In her work to preserve the legacy of her parents, she has dedicated herself to institution building and intergenerational leadership development with the tenants of diversity, equity and inclusion. This is a co-sponsored event through the Dr. Constance P. Dent and Dr. Ann T. Gundry Distinguished Speaker Series in Collaboration with the KU Women’s Center and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program. *Closing keynote of the Ujima Conference.

Celebrating Black Queer Artists

Monday, Feb. 28

6 p.m., MSU Bears Den

Are you a Black queer artist or poet who wants to display or perform their art? Make your submission by Monday, Feb. 21. Visit the Boxwood House or Engage to make your submission online. Hosted by the KU LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

12th Annual Conference on Human Diversity

Friday, March 4 – All Day

218 MSU

This year’s theme, “Taking Action with Compassion: Advocacy, Healing and Reform,” responds to the ongoing need for action in the face of injustice while also acknowledging the importance of self-care and connection with others that seem especially critical at this moment. Students and scholars are welcome to present on any topic related to human diversity. Visit KU’s for the Commission on Human Diversity at: www.kutztown.edu/about-ku/administration/committees/commission-on-human-diversity.html and KU Engage for more information and registration.

Learn more about this month by attending these Black History Month events or research facts online at: www.history.com/topics/black-history/black-history-facts. For questions or to learn more, contact the office of the chief diversity officer at [email protected].