Image

1:06 AM / Saturday October 1, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
30 Sep 2022

BridgeTogether and co-chair Deval Patrick announce grants to Pennsylvania civic engagement groups to combat voter suppression

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 30, 2022 Category: Stateside Posted by:

During National Voter Registration Month, BridgeTogether, an initiative led by American Bridge 21st Century co-chair Gov. Deval Patrick that was launched in 2021 to support relational organizing and sustained community engagement beyond Election Day, is announcing its final round of grant funding to organizations focused on activating and mobilizing voters in Pennsylvania as they scale up voter registration drives ahead of the state’s October 24 voter registration deadline.

 Pennsylvania-based citizens engagement groups like BridgeTogether grantees Unity in the Community and Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity are organizing across the state in rural and historically disenfranchised communities to ensure every eligible Pennsylvanian can cast their ballot.

In collaboration with Black Voters Matter, BridgeTogether grantee Unity In The Community will hold a voter registration rally on October 9 at 2100 Lambert Street in Philadelphia. According to the organization’s executive director Anton Moore, the group is also set to host a series of pop-up voter registration clinics in high-traffic areas across the city to galvanize Black women and young Black males to vote. Unity in the Community received a $100,000 grant from BridgeTogether.

Image

Under the leadership of Renee Chenault Fattah, The Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity has established pardon hub clinics and community events to make voter registration services accessible to over 100,000 previously incarcerated PA residents.

The organization will host pardon hub clinics in low-income communities in Erie, Lackawanna, York, Centre, Leigh High, and Somerset counties. The Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity received a $170,000 grant from BridgeTogether.

“We are proud to support Unity in the Community and Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity for their work in disenfranchised communities, “ said Tiffiany Vaughn, BridgeTogether’s communications director in a statement. Our democracy must be fully participatory and accessible to all citizens to ensure that every group, community, and voice is heard at the ballot box.

Collectively, BridgeTogether has invested over a million dollars in civic engagement groups across battleground states and has provided resources to overcome efforts to suppress the vote in disenfranchised communities in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

For more information about the October 9 rally, visit: https://www.unityinthecommunity215.com/

Related Posts

Bridge Together announces funding for initiatives in key midterm battleground states, including Pennsylvania Default ThumbnailVoter suppression wins another round in a Pennsylvania courtroom Philly Innovative Awards names this year’s J. Whyatt Mondesire Awardee for Community & Civic Engagement
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

In Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s low-key style poses test for Dems

September 30, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania candidate for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, attends a...

Education

A message from Superintendent Watlington regarding the shooting outside of Roxborough High School

September 30, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear School District of Philadelphia staff and families, The School District of Philadelphia...

Health

‘Out of control’ STD situation prompts call for changes

September 30, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease...

Diaspora

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

September 30, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A man points to a home that was collapsed by Hurricane...

Go With The-Flo

Lil Wayne is looking to make a big profit from the sale of his waterfront Miami Beach mansion

September 30, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lil Wayne (Paul Smith / Featureflash / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Vegan Shortbread Cookies

September 30, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Chewy Five Ginger Spice Molasses...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff