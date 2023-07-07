Image

7:47 PM / Friday July 7, 2023

7 Jul 2023

Bellmon, McClinton school conflict resolution bill approved by Education Committee

July 7, 2023

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rep. Anthony Bellmon and Pa. House Speaker Joanna McClinton   (Photos: Pa. House)

On June 28, H.B. 1448 introduced by state Rep. Anthony Bellmon (D-203rd Dist.) and Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton was voted out of the House Education Committee and is headed to the full House for future consideration.

The bill would require public schools to provide instruction on conflict resolution to all students.

This instruction would include topics such as skills of conflict resolution; respect for different cultures, races, and beliefs; effectively managing emotions; and how to resolve differences peacefully. The bill also would require the instruction to be age appropriate and incorporated into an appropriate area of study. The Department of Education would compose a list of evidence-based model programs schools can use to provide this instruction to students.

Bellmon said that teaching conflict resolution in schools can help reduce violence.

“In areas across the commonwealth, such as Philadelphia, we’re seeing far too many young lives taken by gun violence,” Bellmon said. “It’s imperative that our children know that conflicts can be resolved in a non-violent way, and that’s why I introduced this bill that can help save lives.”

This is Bellmon’s first bill to be voted out of a House standing committee. He is urging quick passage in the full House.

