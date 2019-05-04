Baby wait goes on for Meghan, Prince Harry and royal fans

LONDON (AP) — The baby wait goes on for Meghan, Prince Harry and royal-watchers around the world.

Media and well-wishers were camped out in Windsor on Saturday — as they have been for days — awaiting the birth of the couple’s first child.

The royal couple haven’t revealed their birth plans or due date, though Meghan said months ago that the baby was due in late April or early May.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace postponed a planned May 8 trip by Harry to Amsterdam for “logistical” reasons. The palace says the prince still plans to attend an Invictus Games event in The Hague the next day.

Meghan is not expected to have the baby at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where her sister-in-law Kate had all three of her children. She is sticking closer to the couple’s home near Windsor Castle, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the British capital.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne, and the eighth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan are not expected to present the new arrival to the public immediately after its birth.

The palace has said that “they look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”