At start of school year, DMVA highlights financial assistance available to eligible children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. – With the start of another school year around the corner, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding eligible veterans with children and their family members that financial assistance may be available to help them pursue higher education. The DMVA’s Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance to children of honorably discharged veterans who have service-connected disabilities and served during periods of war or armed conflict, or children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

 “The DMVA is committed to supporting our veterans and their family members. That’s why we are proud to administer the Educational Gratuity Program which helps open the doors of opportunity for the children of eligible veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. 

“This program is geared toward supporting the children of veterans with a disability or children who have suffered the loss of a parent who died in service. We encourage everyone who is eligible to apply for this funding.”

 “There is a lot of flexibility with this program, including approved colleges and trade schools across the Commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “These educational gratuity payments can really add up over the time a student is taking courses, helping to make a higher education more affordable. We are ready to process requests and help the children of those who served and sacrificed work toward a bright future.”

 About the Educational Gratuity Program

The Educational Gratuity Program supports both children of veterans who were discharged under honorable conditions, who have 100% permanent service-connected disabilities, and who served during a period of war or armed conflict, and children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. The eligible child must be between the ages of 16 and 23, must be living within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania five years prior to application, and must attend a school within the Commonwealth. All applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

 Payments will not exceed $500 per term or semester per qualified child to each approved educational institution over a total of eight terms or semesters.

 To apply, contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs for the county in which you reside.

 For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to the Educational Gratuity Program page on DMVA’s website. Learn more about the DMVA by visiting us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at: www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

