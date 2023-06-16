Application deadline for property tax rentrebate program extended to Dec. 31

ABOVE PHOTO: Acting Sec. of Revenue Pat Browne. (Photo/pa.gov)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended from June 30 to December 31, 2023, Acting Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne announced today.

Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. This online filing option makes it easy for the Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.

“So far this year, we’ve already seen more than 50,000 of our rebate applicants use myPATH to file their applications online. This shows us that many of our customers are finding this online tool to be an easy way to make sure their applications are filed seamlessly and processed as quickly as possible,” Browne said. “Other eligible applicants can take advantage of myPATH in the coming months now that the program deadline has been extended through the remainder of the year.”

This extension comes as Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling for a major expansion of the PTRR program in his 2023-2024 proposed budget. Under the Governor’s proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000. Meanwhile, the income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000. Those income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, which means the people who receive a rebate won’t have to worry about losing their eligibility through no fault of their own in the years to come. Ultimately, the Governor’s proposal would result in nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualifying for a property tax or rent rebate. At the same time, the Department of Revenue estimates that 86% of the 430,000 claimants who already qualify will see their rebates increase.

Under current Pennsylvania law, the annual deadline for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is set at June 30. The law requires the Department of Revenue to evaluate the program prior to the statutory June 30 deadline to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline. To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program, meaning the deadline can be extended to December 31 for the current year. Applications postmarked by that date will be accepted for processing.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Currently, the income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion to older and disabled adults across the Commonwealth. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

When can you expect your rebate?

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Here is additional information to keep in mind:

If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool.

To check on the status of your claim, you will need your:

Social Security number

Claim year

Date of birth

About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

The current maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

Eligible applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information, including detailed instructions on the program, the paper application form, and contact information for those with questions. It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and state legislators’ offices.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives, or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022 and meet all other eligibility criteria.