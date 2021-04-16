Image

8:15 AM / Friday April 16, 2021

15 Apr 2021

Amputee and paralyzed veterans pension program available to veterans

April 15, 2021

Annville, Pa. — During National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants to ensure veterans are aware about the agency’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program. 

Eligible Pennsylvania veterans may qualify to receive a pension of $150 per month. There are more than 2,000 veterans currently enrolled in the program.  

“This program clearly demonstrates how important veterans are to Pennsylvanians. Their selfless service to secure America’s freedoms is not forgotten,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the DMVA. 

“Every eligible veteran who lost a limb or has been paralyzed should apply for this benefit. Particularly during these challenging times when many veterans face unexpected financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

Eligibility criteria:

Served in the military honorably.

 Resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.

Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet).

At least a 40% disability rating compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. 

Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Veterans Affairs Director at: www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs in the county they reside to apply. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found at: https://www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs/Pages/Programs%20and%20Services/Amputee-and-Paralyzed-Pension.

Visit DMVA online at: www.dmva.pa.gov or follow them at: www.facebook.com/padmva  and www.twitter.com/padmva.

