Image

1:32 AM / Thursday September 9, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
8 Sep 2021

Amazon to open 2 cashier-less Whole Foods stores next year

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 8, 2021 Category: Food And Beverage, Stateside Posted by:

By JOSEPH PISANI

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers.

Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.

But there will be an option for those who want to shop the old-fashioned way: Self-checkout lanes will be available that take cash, gift cards and other types of payment.

Amazon first unveiled the cashier-less technology in 2018 at an Amazon Go convenience store and has expanded it to larger Amazon supermarkets. But it will be the first time it has appeared at Whole Foods, a chain of more than 500 grocery stores Amazon bought four years ago.

Image

One of the new stores will be in Washington, D.C.; the other in Sherman Oaks, California. They will be stocked with the typical Whole Foods fare, including seafood, fresh-squeezed orange juice and organic vegetables.

Even with the technology, Amazon said it will still hire about the same number of workers for the stores that it normally would, except they will have different roles, helping shoppers in the aisles or at counters instead of standing behind a register. The company declined to say how many people it will hire.

The company also declined to say if it plans to bring the technology to more Whole Foods locations.

Related Posts

Amazon buys Whole Foods, big changes to come Aug 28: Whole Foods to start dropping prices on food items as result of Amazon merger Amazon gives Prime members taste of discounts at Whole Foods
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law, what has changed

September 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By ACACIA CORONADO and NICHOLAS RICCARDI AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The sweeping changes...

Week In Review

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on...

Style

Redefine modern design with purposeful nuance

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Modern design celebrates the elimination of unnecessary elements, keeping only the beautiful...

Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International...

Sun Report

FUR BABIES RULE! Picture perfect pup: Five easy dog photography tips

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Loyal, loving, quirky and kind, a dog brings so much joy to...

Color Of Money

US jobless claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Paul Wiseman  ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff