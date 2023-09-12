Update: Boyfriend arrested, charged in killing of 22-year-old social media influencer Beauty Katera Couch

Couch’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques of Florida, was arrested in Louisiana recently where he awaits extradition. He faces murder, arson, and aggravated assault charges.

Beauty Couch was best known for her champion skating on social media to her 150,000 followers.

Firefighters found her body by a torched car in Cobb County Wednesday, in the woods next to her home near Lander Street and Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, of Florida, was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday, where he awaits extradition. He faces murder, arson, and aggravated assault charges.

The skating influencer’s family held a memorial for her the day after the man accused of taking her life was arrested.

Balloons, flowers and teddy bears filled the spot where she was found lifeless as a sign of remembrance.

“Long live Beauty. Beauty is her name, and it’s going to ring forever,” said her sister, Lelia Brown.

The days are still unbearable for Brown.

“No sleep. I see her face all day. I’m able to talk to you now without crying,” Brown said.

Around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, Austell Fire responded to a brush fire off Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street. Firefighters found a vehicle burned out, put the fire out and had the vehicle towed to a wrecker yard.

Austell police went to the address that belonged to the vehicle’s owner. Investigators were told that Couch, the owner’s adopted daughter, drove the vehicle usually and no one had seen her since Tuesday.

Police went back to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street and found Couch’s body in the wood line. It’s unclear how she died.

Newell was at the Cobb County Police Department Thursday night, where she spoke to the victim’s heartbroken biological mother.

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” Kimberly Couch said. “She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

Couch, who was known as Beauty Katera, was a roller skating influencer with nearly 150,000 followers. She posted videos of herself dancing and skating at the rink.

