Image

8:58 AM / Friday September 15, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
12 Sep 2023

Update: Boyfriend arrested, charged in killing of 22-year-old social media influencer Beauty Katera Couch

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 12, 2023 Category: Stateside, Week In Review Posted by:

Couch’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques of Florida, was arrested in Louisiana recently where he awaits extradition. He faces murder, arson, and aggravated assault charges.

AUSTELL, Ga. (11Alive & WSB TV Atlanta)

Beauty Couch was best known for her champion skating on social media to her 150,000 followers.

Firefighters found her body by a torched car in Cobb County Wednesday, in the woods next to her home near Lander Street and Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, of Florida, was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday, where he awaits extradition. He faces murder, arson, and aggravated assault charges.

The skating influencer’s family held a memorial for her the day after the man accused of taking her life was arrested. 

Balloons, flowers and teddy bears filled the spot where she was found lifeless as a sign of remembrance. 

“Long live Beauty. Beauty is her name, and it’s going to ring forever,” said her sister, Lelia Brown. 

The days are still unbearable for Brown. 

“No sleep. I see her face all day. I’m able to talk to you now without crying,” Brown said.

Around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, Austell Fire responded to a brush fire off Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street. Firefighters found a vehicle burned out, put the fire out and had the vehicle towed to a wrecker yard.

Austell police went to the address that belonged to the vehicle’s owner. Investigators were told that Couch, the owner’s adopted daughter, drove the vehicle usually and no one had seen her since Tuesday.

Police went back to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street and found Couch’s body in the wood line. It’s unclear how she died.

Newell was at the Cobb County Police Department Thursday night, where she spoke to the victim’s heartbroken biological mother.

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” Kimberly Couch said. “She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

Couch, who was known as Beauty Katera, was a roller skating influencer with nearly 150,000 followers. She posted videos of herself dancing and skating at the rink.

Read full story on WSB-TV Atlanta

Read more on 11 Alive

Related Posts

Body of social media influencer found near burned-out vehicle in Cobb County Atlanta cop charged with murder for killing unarmed black motorist 22-year-old Deravis Caine Rogers Suspect arrested for fatal hit and run of 8-year-old in Overbrook
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… Wait on God

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email cj We pray to God for different reasons — most of the time...

Style

Countertops emerge as the kitchen’s focal point: Choosing the ideal surface

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Countertops have become a focal point of modern kitchen design, with an...

Seniors

Are you a member of the ‘sandwich generation’? How to help your aging parents

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you have kids in school plus parents who need more help...

Travel

Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding

September 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email By Ken Sweet Delta Air Lines passengers who have long enjoyed access to...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff