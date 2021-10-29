2021 General Election ‘at-a-glance’ voter guide

Local Contests

City Controller

The city controller is elected to a four-year term, and serves as the chief auditor of the City and the School District of Philadelphia. They are also charged with auditing the mayor and City Council.

Rebecca Rhynhart (D- incumbent, running unopposed)

Website: www.rebeccaforphiladelphia.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rrhynhart

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rebeccaforphiladelphia

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RebeccaRhynhart

District Attorney

The district attorney is elected to a four-year term. Above all else, they represent the citizens of Philadelphia in criminal trials. According to their website, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is the largest prosecutor’s office in Pennsylvania, and one of the largest in the nation, employing 600 lawyers, detectives and support staff.

Democratic Candidates

Larry Krasner (incumbent)

Website: www.krasnerforda.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KrasnerforDA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Krasner4DA

Republican Candidates

Charles Chuck Peruto

Website: www.perutoforda.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PerutoForDA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/PerutoForDA

Judicial Candidates

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.

Court of Common Pleas

Court of Common Pleas judges serve for 10 years.

Wendi Barish

Website: www.wendibarishforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/wendibarishforjudge

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wendibarishforjudge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/wendibarish

Monica Gibbs

Website: www.monicagibbsforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MonicaGibbsforJudge

Chris Hall

Website: www.chrishallforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/chrishallforjudge

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChrisHallforJudge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ChrisHallJudge

Michele Hangley

Website: www.hangleyforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hangleyforjudge

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hangleyforjudge

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hangleyforjudge

Nick Kamau

Website: www.kamauforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nicholaskamau_esq

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KamauforJudge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/KamauForJudge

Craig Levin

Website: www.craiglevinforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/levinforjudge

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Levinforjudge

Twitter: www.twitter.com/craiglevinesq

Leanne L. Litwin

Cateria R. McCabe

Website: www.electcateriarmccabe.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/electcateriarmccabe

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JudgeMcCabe

Mark J. Moore

Website: www.mooreforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FriendsofMarkMooreforCommonPleasJudge

John Sabatina Jr.

John Sabatina, Jr. (currently serving as state senator for the 5th District)

Website: www.senatorsabatina.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenSabatina

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SenSabatina

Daniel R. Sulman

Website: www.sulmanforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/judgedansulman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/judgedansulman

Twitter: www.twitter.com/judgedansulman

Betsy Wahl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BetsyWahlForJudge

Municipal Court

Philadelphia Municipal Court judges serve for 6 years.

Michael C. Lambert

Website: www.friendsofmichaelclambert.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/michaelclambert

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MichaelCLambertForJudge

George Twardy

Website: www.twardyforjudge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Twardyforjudge

Greg Yorgey-Girdy

Website: www.gregforphilly.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/yorgeygirdy

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Greg4Philly

Twitter: www.twitter.com/yorgeygirdy

Statewide Contests

Commonwealth Court

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court is one of its two appellate courts. Commonwealth Court Judges serve for 10 years. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote, without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from political pressure once they begin their first term of office. Judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Democratic Candidates

Lori Dumas

Website: www.judgedumas2021.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/friendsofjudgedumas

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JudgeDumas

Twitter: www.twitter.com/JudgeDumas

David Lee Spurgeon

Website: www.judgespurgeon4commonwealth.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidspurgeon

Facebook: www.facebook.com/judgedavidspurgeon4commonwealthcourt

Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidspurgeon4j

Republican Candidates

Drew Crompton

Website: https://judgecrompton.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Keep-Judge-Drew-Crompton-101315638762358

Twitter: www.twitter.com/drewcrompton

Stacy Marie Wallace

Website: www.stacyforpa.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/StacyForPA2021/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StacyforPA

Justice of the Supreme Court

There are seven justices who serve on Pennsylvania’s court of last resort — the Supreme Court. Each serves a ten-year term. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote, without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from political pressure once they begin their first term of office. Judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Democratic Candidates

Maria McLaughlin

Website: www.judgemclaughlin.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mclaughlin4pasc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Maria4PASC

Twitter: www.twitter.com/McLaughlin4PASC

Kevin Brobson

Website: www.brobsonforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KevinBrobsonforPA

Superior Court

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court is one of its two appellate courts. Superior Court judges serve for 10 years. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote, without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from political pressure once they begin their first term of office. Judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Democratic Candidates

Timika Lane

Website: www.judgelane.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/laneforsuperiorcourt

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaneforSuperiorCourt

Twitter: www.twitter.com/JudgeTimikaLane

Republican Candidates

Megan Sullivan

Website: www.megsullivanforjudge.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/meganforjudge

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MeganforJudge

Judicial Retention Candidates

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows all but magisterial district judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from the pressures of the political arena once they begin their first term of office. Magisterial district judges run in competitive elections. Mandatory retirement age for judges is 75 years, but retired judges may, if approved by the Supreme Court, continue to serve the Commonwealth as senior judges.

Superior Court

John T. Bender

Mary Jane Bowes

Commonwealth Court

Anne E Covey

Renee Cohn Jubelirer

Court of Common Pleas

Diana L Anhalt

Denis P Cohen

Rose Marie Defino-Nastasi

Charles A Ehrlich

Angelo J Foglietta

Jonathan Q Irvine

Elizabeth Jackson

Vincent L Johnson

Sean F Kennedy

Barbara A McDermott

Margaret T Murphy

George W Overton

Edward C Wright

Municipal Court

Frank T Brady

Patrick Dugan

Charles Hayden

Christine M Hope

Sharon Williams Losier

Joffie C Pittman III

Craig M Washington