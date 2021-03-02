Image

1:38 AM / Wednesday March 3, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
2 Mar 2021

Young girl likely suffered permanent brain damage in Britt Reid crash: Lawyer

March 2, 2021 Category: Sports

Above photo: Ariel Young, GoFundMe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage “that she will endure for the rest of her life,” attorney Tom Porto said in an interview broadcast Tuesday with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said.

The girl has been hospitalized since the crash Feb. 4, when police say Reid’s truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City’s NFL training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium, injuring Ariel and another child inside one of the cars.

Reid is the son of Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and had been the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash, but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed in the days after the crash. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers.

Police have said Britt Reid admitted to investigators to having had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash.

Image

Authorities have said they are still awaiting toxicology reports in the case, and no charges have been filed.

