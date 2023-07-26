The shopping list

As the Trade deadline approaches this weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies are shopping for players that will get them back to the World Series.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper tosses a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan to pitcher Ranger Suarez for an out at first base in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

When the Philadelphia Phillies lost first baseman Rhys Hoskins to injury in spring training, many thought the team would be in the market for someone to fill that spot as the August 1 trade deadline approached.

But that was before Bryce Harper showed everyone that the only thing he can’t do on a baseball field is pitch. And given time, he could probably master that too.

During the Phillies’ recent road series game against the Cleveland Guardians, Phillies manager Rob Thomson started Harper at first base, and it has worked out surprisingly well. The right fielder looked like he had been playing the position his entire career, including a tremendous catch in foul territory that also landed him in the camera well on the first base side of Progressive Field.

Even though that particular play had Thomson a little worried about Harper’s health, he was pleased with how well Harper handled the more basic aspects of playing position.

“You’re not expecting that because it’s really a lot closer at first base than right field for the hitters and the ball is coming out a lot quicker and (Harper)’s reactions were great. He makes that play in the camera well that scared everybody,” Thomson said with a smile. “Three accountants passed out, but other than we’re good. He really played well. Diving plays and fielding groundballs effortlessly and calmly. He looks good so far.”

Thomson said he is going to have Harper play first place in back-to-back games by the end of this week.

Putting Harper at first base will allow the Phillies to move Kyle Schwarber to designated hitter from left field where he has been more of a liability with several glaring errors in the field that has led to runs for opposing teams.

“It opens up the DH spot for sure where you can get (Nick Castellanos) off his feet and Schwarber off his feet,” Thomson said. “It gives us a little bit of flexibility.”

Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with Ian Happ after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

But while they’re not looking for a new first baseman right now, the Phillies are still in the market for players that they hope will help get them back to the postseason. On the shopping list is another right-handed batter that will spend more time in the field and bring some plate consistency to the equation.

According to CBSSports.com, the Phillies have their eye on Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is batting .319 with a .369 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging percentage. He has an ops (on-base plus slugging) of .918. Bellinger has 14 home runs and 44 runs batted in.

In that same report from CBSsports.com the Phillies are also looking at Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas, who has a .295 batting average and .835 ops with 16 home runs and 54 runs batted in.