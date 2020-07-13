Image

10:23 AM / Tuesday July 14, 2020

13 Jul 2020

Redskins retire name and logo after sponsors boycott that it is offensive to Native Americans

July 13, 2020

Redskins announced Monday that the sports organization will retire it’s name and logo after sponsors boycott noting that it is offensive to Native Americans.

See press statement below:

Image

Own July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

