6:24 PM / Monday October 31, 2022

31 Oct 2022

Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

October 31, 2022 Category: Sports Posted by:

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Phillies +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home. The Phillies have a 58-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has gone 51-30 on the road and 106-56 overall. The Astros have a 51-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm ranks fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Bryce Harper is 15-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Astros: 9-1, .245 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

