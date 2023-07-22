Image

9:00 AM / Saturday July 22, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
21 Jul 2023

Phillies doctors recommend elbow surgery for top prospect Andrew Painter

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 21, 2023 Category: Sports Posted by:

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PHILADELPHIA— The Philadelphia Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow.

The team said Wednesday that a UCL reconstruction on Painter’s elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March.

The Phillies said Painter had continued to experience symptoms after bullpen sessions and that tests have shown “interval healing” in his elbow.

Painter is scheduled to consult with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on July 24 in Los Angeles.

Painter had emerged during spring training as a candidate to make the Phillies’ opening day roster and reached nearly 100 mph while facing Carlos Correa in spring training.

The 6-foot-7 Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus.

Related Posts

Phillies Spring Training 2015: Phils begin the painful process of rebuilding Minor League prospect hopes to make his mark with the Phillies Thud! Phillies win streak comes to an end in loss to Dodgers
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

State grant program returns for one month — may offer customers up to $5,000 for past-due water bills

July 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email The LIHWAP grant program has reopened and will be accepting applications through August...

Food And Beverage

How to enjoy fresh Maine lobster this season: Tips and tricks from a 4th-generation lobster family

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURESAs people look to change what’s on their plates, it can be...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff