Image

8:01 PM / Wednesday September 11, 2019

Visit Dorchester
11 Sep 2019

Petara Cordero, Girlfriend of Browns Defensive End Chris Smith, Killed in Car Accident

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 11, 2019 Category: Sports Posted by:

Photo: IG Tara Jesss

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, was killed Wednesday morning in a car accident on I-90 West in Cleveland.

Image

Cordero and Smith were pulled over to the side of the highway after Smith’s vehicle had a tire malfunction, resulting in a one-car accident as the vehicle entered a spin and ultimately hit the median. After exiting the car without significant injuries, Cordero was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Cleveland Police and paramedics arrived on scene shortly after the incident.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

According to a police statement, Smith was not impaired.

Browns players were notified of the incident during a team meeting Wednesday morning. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens visited Smith at his home earlier in the day.

In addition to the team’s standard in-house resources, the Browns will have counselors onsite throughout the week to provide emotional support and care to all players and staff.

Smith and Cordero recently celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith. Smith was excused from the Browns-Colts preseason game so that he was able to attend the birth.

Smith will receive the full team’s support of resources and will have the opportunity to grieve as he sees best fit, including being excused from or participating in any team activities, if desired.

Related Posts

Browns release LB Kendricks following insider trading charges Former heavyweight boxing champ David Bey from Philadelphia killed in construction accident Stuntwoman Killed In Recent Accident Was First African-American Female Road Racer
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Entertainment

Pyer Moss celebrates black culture with fashion and music

September 10, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email NEW YORK (AP) — There was a huge choir that veered from stirring,...

Commentary

The significance of the 1619 Project

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Hampton History Museum has created an exhibit, “The 1619 Arrival,”...

Color Of Money

Planning to retire on your 65th birthday? We didn’t think so

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The traditional notion of retirement — a switch from full-time work to...

Health

Reluctant to smile? You could be paying a higher price than you realize

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT For millions of individuals who are missing teeth, smiling is no easy...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Maryland’s National Harbor, America’s backyard

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Renee Gordon The first Europeans in the southern region of Maryland —...

Go With The-Flo

Missy Elliott receives an exclusive bottle of L’Essence de Courvoisier

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Missy Elliott (Featureflash / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to multiple...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff