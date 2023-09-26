One…is the magic number…

Thanks to a 10-strikeout performance from pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and a sweep of the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies are now one game away from another trip to the postseason.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Philadelphia Phillies moved one step to clinching a Wild Card berth for the second straight year by completing a four-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory Sunday night at Citizen’s Bank Park.

As big as it is to sweep their hated National League East rival, the Phillies’ “magic number” for clinching a wild card spot in the playoff has been reduced to one which means any combination of a Phillies win or loss by the Chicago Cubs will put them in the postseason for another run to the World Series.

If the Phils can get the kind of effort they got from Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) on the mound in the playoffs, they are going to be tough to beat. Sanchez had a solid outing, allowing just two runs on three hits. He also had 10 strikeouts for the second time in three starts this season.

“I don’t really focus on (strikeouts)” Sanchez said through team interpreter Diego Ettedgui. “I obviously focus on giving my best, but obviously it’s really good. I’ll take it.

Sanchez had a no-hitter for his first five innings on the mound and kept the Mets off balance with a combination of fastballs and changeups. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sanchez has done an outstanding of taking ownership of the fifth starter position and has really come into his own as a pitcher.

“From the first day I saw (Sanchez) four years ago, he was high velocity but didn’t throw any strikes, and now he is a pitcher with one of the best changeups in the game basically,” Thomson said. “His poise level, how he commands a baseball, and how he commands his demeanor is just unbelievable. I’m not sure where we’d be without him. When he came here solidified that (fifth starter) slot.”

With the postseason looming on the horizon, Thomson said he wouldn’t be afraid to use Sanchez in certain situations coming out of the bullpen. He also didn’t rule out starting Sanchez as well.

After having some up-and-downs coming into the 2023 season, Sanchez has gained confidence by having the opportunity to get on the mound regularly.

“The last couple of years has been up and down for me, but now with experience and with the ability to compete I feel better,” Sanchez said. “When I go to the bullpen, I try to have good bullpen sessions and I work on my pitches. I really focus on my craft.”

The Phillies offense got things going in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by catcher J.T. Realmuto that scored first baseman Bryce Harper, who led off the inning with a walk, and Bryson Stott, who singled and stole second.

Nick Castellanos increased the Phillies lead to 4-0 on a two-run homer to left field that scored Realmuto. The Phillies added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Harper that scored Trea Turner, who reached on a double.

Sanchez’s only blemish on the night was a two-run homer by Mets second baseman Ronny Mauricio to cut the Phillies margin to 5-2, but New York would come no closer.

The Phillies’ win over the Mets was also the major league debut of the Phillies 2022 fifth-round draft choice out of the University of South Florida Orion Kerkering. The 22-year-old right-hander was recently a recipient of the team’s Paul Owens Award for being the Phillies top pitching prospect.

After starting the season in Single-A ball, Kerkering was promoted four times and ended up in Triple-A Lehigh Valley before making his debut. Known for his devastating slider, Kerkering had a 1.51 earned run average with 14 saves in 49 appearances. His fastball has been clocked at 97-98 miles per hour.

In one inning against the Mets Sunday night, Kerkering had two strikeouts. Thomson said he is contemplating adding him to the Phillies postseason roster.

“We knew that (Kerkering’s) stuff was electric. It really is,” Thomson said. “His slider is his pitcher, but you can’t fall asleep on his fastball. He looked like he wasn’t sweating out there. … I want to see him a couple more times before the end of the season.”

Thomson and the rest of the Phillies faithful just may get that chance during the final home series of the regular season begins on Tuesday night. Right-hander Aaron Nola will try to do what he did last year — pitch the Phillies into the playoffs — against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. The game starts at 6:40 p.m. and you can catch it on NBC Sports Philadelphia.