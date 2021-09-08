Image

1:32 AM / Thursday September 9, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
8 Sep 2021

Ex-NFL players plead guilty to health care fraud scheme

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 8, 2021 Category: Sports Posted by:

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2009, file photo, Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis looks on against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Image

By STEPHEN WHYNO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said.

McCune could be facing life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, 13 counts of health care fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

The DOJ said McCune orchestrated the scheme that resulted in approximately $2.9 million worth of false and fraudulent claims being filed and $2.5 million paid out between June 2017 and April 2018.ADVERTISEMENT

Portis and Vanover each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and could face up to 10 years in prison. According to court documents, Portis was responsible for just under $100,000 and Vanover just under $160,000 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that were not provided.

They agreed to pay back that money. Portis is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6 and Vanover on Jan. 22.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The league established the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan after the 2006 collective bargaining agreement to provide tax-free reimbursement of medical expenses up to $350,000 per player.

Portis, Vanover and McCune were originally indicted in the Eastern District of Kentucky in December 2019. Twelve other retired players had previously been charged and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, including former Chiefs and Saints receiver Joe Horn and longtime defensive back Carlos Rogers.

The FBI investigated the case across the U.S., according to the Justice Department.

McCune, 42, was a 2005 fifth-round draft pick who played eight NFL games at linebacker with Washington and Baltimore.

Vanover, 47, was taken in the third round of the 1995 draft by Kansas City and played 77 games at receiver for the Chiefs and Chargers.

Portis, 40, was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2002 and won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that year. The running back played 113 games with Denver and Washington from 2002-2010.

Related Posts

Ex-head of Chicago schools pleads guilty in kickbacks scheme Ron Waters, Harold James plead guilty in sting case Default ThumbnailJesse Jackson Jr., wife agree to plead guilty
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law, what has changed

September 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By ACACIA CORONADO and NICHOLAS RICCARDI AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The sweeping changes...

Week In Review

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on...

Style

Redefine modern design with purposeful nuance

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Modern design celebrates the elimination of unnecessary elements, keeping only the beautiful...

Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International...

Sun Report

FUR BABIES RULE! Picture perfect pup: Five easy dog photography tips

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Loyal, loving, quirky and kind, a dog brings so much joy to...

Color Of Money

US jobless claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Paul Wiseman  ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff