Image

8:11 AM / Tuesday August 15, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
14 Aug 2023

Celebrating two of Philadelphia’s finest

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 14, 2023 Category: Sports Posted by:

PHOTOS by Jim Brown

Two notable citizens were honored on July 22 during a ceremony marking the installation of a street sign paying tribute to the late Honorable Judge Charles L. Durham at 700 North 39th Street near Aspen Street, and a wall mural of Sixers legend Wali “Wonder” Jones at the 37th Street Playground at 37th and Mt. Vernon Street.

Pictured from left, in front of the Jones mural are Wali Jones, mural artist Gabe Tiberini and Coach Ken Hamilton. Pictured in front of the street sign are Judge Durham’s family, Jim Brown, community leaders and residents.

 

Related Posts

Legendary Sixer Wali Jones to be honored with mural for community service Effective immediately: Mural Arts Philadelphia ceasing all involvement with the Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly African American Museum in Philadelphia: Celebrating our past, embracing the future
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Stateside

PUC offers storm safety tips 

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email HARRISBURG – As residents and businesses across the Commonwealth brace for powerful summer...

Politics

Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

August 13, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: “I voted” stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling...

Sports

Trea Turner thanks Phillies fans for support on billboards throughout Philadelphia

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia Phillies’ Trea Turner plays during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug....

Oasis

Obituary : Former managing director, campaign strategist and voting rights advocate Joe Certaine, 76

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email This is the official statement issued by the family of Joe Certaine on...

Health

The connection between your heart and kidneys

August 13, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features While people may think about heart disease and kidney disease as...

Go With The-Flo

Southampton African American Museum honors philanthropist Jean Shafiroff

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff attends the 20th Annual ASPCA Bergh Ball and...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff