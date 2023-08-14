Celebrating two of Philadelphia’s finest

PHOTOS by Jim Brown

Two notable citizens were honored on July 22 during a ceremony marking the installation of a street sign paying tribute to the late Honorable Judge Charles L. Durham at 700 North 39th Street near Aspen Street, and a wall mural of Sixers legend Wali “Wonder” Jones at the 37th Street Playground at 37th and Mt. Vernon Street.

Pictured from left, in front of the Jones mural are Wali Jones, mural artist Gabe Tiberini and Coach Ken Hamilton. Pictured in front of the street sign are Judge Durham’s family, Jim Brown, community leaders and residents.