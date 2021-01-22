Image

7:26 AM / Sunday January 24, 2021

22 Jan 2021

Baseball legend Hank Aaron passes away at 86

January 22, 2021

According to reports, legendary baseball player Hank Aaron has passed away in Atlanta at age 86 from a stroke.

The SUN will have more details as they develop.

