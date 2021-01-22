Baseball legend Hank Aaron passes away at 86

January 22, 2021 Category: Sports Posted by: SUN Staff Tweet Share Pin Email According to reports, legendary baseball player Hank Aaron has passed away in Atlanta at age 86 from a stroke. The SUN will have more details as they develop. Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Report: Hank Aaron receiving racist letters following comments about Republicans, KKK Mo’ne Davis: Reinstate baseball player after offensive tweet Mamie Johnson, first female pitcher to play in the Negro Leagues passes away at age 82 Leave a Comment
Leave a Comment