Image

12:50 PM / Friday July 17, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
17 Jul 2020

Reduce your risk of another heart attack or stroke

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 17, 2020 Category: Seniors Posted by:

COVID-19 pandemic highlights importance of maintaining healthy routines

Image

FAMILY FEATURES

After a heart attack or stroke, as many as 1 in 4 survivors will have another one. However, lifestyle changes and working closely with your doctor to manage your health may minimize the risk of a repeat event. Sticking to secondary prevention routines -– by eating healthy, being active and taking medications as prescribed -– is important as cases of COVID-19 increase.

“A heart attack or stroke is a very scary experience, and people try to avoid revisiting that difficult time,” said neurologist Lee Schwamm, MD, chair of the American Stroke Association and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School “Unfortunately, the risk of a repeat stroke is high, and lifestyle changes to reduce a person’s risk are almost always necessary to reduce those odds.”

Up to 80% of second clot-related strokes and heart attacks may be prevented by making healthy choices. Consider these tips from the American Stroke Association’s secondary heart attack and stroke prevention initiative, sponsored nationally by Bayer.

Blood Pressure: Work with your doctor to ensure you’re maintaining a healthy blood pressure level below 130/80. High blood pressure is both a leading cause and major risk factor for stroke and heart attack. 

Cholesterol: Medication and healthy lifestyle habits can help keep high cholesterol in check.  

Blood Sugar: Having diabetes, which is caused by high blood sugar, more than doubles your risk of stroke. Some people have diabetes and don’t know it until a medical emergency happens. 

Medications: If you are prescribed medications for high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, make sure you take them as prescribed. If you had a clot-related stroke or a heart attack, your doctor may recommend aspirin to help prevent another event. Aspirin is not appropriate for everyone, so talk to your doctor before beginning an aspirin regimen. 

Smoking: If you smoke, stop. Smoking increases the risk of stroke and heart attack because it damages blood vessels, which can lead to blockages. 

Physical Activity: Being physically active at least 30 minutes a day, most days of the week or 150 minutes per week is recommended by the American Stroke Association. 

Even as COVID-19 cases strain emergency medicine, calling 9-1-1 still provides access to life-saving treatments for people experiencing medical emergencies like heart attacks or strokes. Emergency medical responders can assess symptoms, begin treatment and transport the patient to the most appropriate hospital, if necessary. 

Based on current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it appears people 65 and older and people of any age with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, are more likely to be infected and develop more severe symptoms. Stroke survivors may face increased risk for complications if they get COVID-19.

Find more resources to help manage your risk at stroke.org/oneisenough.

Know the Warning Signs for Strokes and Heart Attacks

Even as COVID-19 cases strain emergency medicine, experts say calling 911 is still the best way to access life-saving treatments for people who are experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms. 

Heart attacks and strokes are medical emergencies. If someone is experiencing stroke or heart attack symptoms, he or she should call 911. Emergency medical responders can assess symptoms, begin treatment in the ambulance and transport the patient to the most appropriate hospital, if necessary.

Hospitals have plans in place to keep potentially contagious patients away from others and keep surfaces clean. Calling 911 and activating Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ensures you have the best possible chance to beat a heart attack or stroke. EMS can begin treatment in the ambulance and take you to the hospital best suited to care for you in an emergency.

Stroke warning signs can be remembered using the acronym F.A.S.T.:

•  F – Face drooping

•  A – Arm weakness

•  S – Speech difficulty

•  T – Time to call 911

Heart attack warning signs include:

•  Chest discomfort. 

•  Discomfort in other areas of the upper body such as one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

•  Shortness of breath. 

•  Breaking out in a cold sweat

•  Nausea 

•  Lightheadedness

Photo courtesy of Getty Images 

Related Posts

May is Stroke Awareness Month: Are you ‘in tune’ with AFib-related stroke risk? How to reduce your risk for another heart attack Default ThumbnailVitamin D may help reduce heart risk for Blacks
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Why the Graves’ disease community should focus on eye health

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES People living with Graves’ disease have a lot to focus on....

Go With The-Flo

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are stopped by police around 4:30a.m responding to a call that shots were fired from the vehicle

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion  (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Sun Report

Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death

July 16, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By AMY FORLITI MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit Wednesday...

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: Alive and Living

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email I believe that the current state of the world further complicates the already...

Seniors

Reduce your risk of another heart attack or stroke

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email COVID-19 pandemic highlights importance of maintaining healthy routines FAMILY FEATURES After a heart...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 19

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: After months of self-isolation, social distancing, flattening the curve, comes complacency...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff