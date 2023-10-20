Image

2:54 PM / Friday October 20, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
20 Oct 2023

Learn how to save up to $5,000 a year on prescription drugs

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 20, 2023 Category: Seniors Posted by:

BPT

 If you take a prescription medication, have you ever skipped a dose or refill due to cost? If so, you’re not alone. Taking medication as prescribed is essential to your health, but it’s difficult to choose between your own well-being and your financial well-being. One potential solution to this dilemma: personal prescription importation.

Prescription medications used to treat chronic or long-term conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease are a part of everyday life in many American households. In the past 12 months, 57% of adults aged 18 to 64 took prescription drugs at some time, according to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, 37% or 123 million Americans have skipped filling a prescription due to costs, according to a poll released this year by YouGov America. Inflation and economic uncertainty have put even more pressure on Americans’ budgets recently.

Now new survey and price comparison data from the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) reveals that if you want to save money on your prescription medications, you may want to consider getting your prescriptions from a licensed pharmacy in Canada.

Canadian pharmacies offer potential savings

Americans choosing to import their prescription medications from licensed Canadian pharmacies report saving an average of $4,920 a year and an average of four times or 400% the savings compared to U.S. pharmacies, according to the CPPI survey.

The survey results reveal a trend of increasing savings for patients importing medications from Canada year over year for the last five years. Americans importing their prescription medications from Canada reported saving an average of $410 per month, compared to U.S. costs. Additionally, 99% of respondents in the report would recommend importation to their friends and family members.

“I have a heart condition where my insurance does not cover the cost of the $650 prescription. I’m able to buy my medication at close to cost from a Canadian pharmacy, saving me $600 a month,” said Jordan Chiappetta of Illinois.

Mary Libby, a registered nurse in Maine, had a similar experience. “Prior to being able to order my medication from Canada I was paying over $300 per month for cholesterol medication, which has no generic in the United States. I am able to get a 3-month supply from Canada for $85 which includes shipping,” she said.

How to find a safe pharmacy

If you’re considering prescription importation, it’s important to only work with licensed pharmacies in Canada. All pharmacies must be licensed to be approved by the Canadian International Pharmacy Association. CIPA has a long history of oversight of online pharmacy businesses, conducts periodic inspections of all dispensing facilities and has robust safety and privacy protocols to ensure patient safety.

Websites accredited by CIPA will always meet these requirements that help you feel confident you’re working with a safe, reputable pharmacy:

•  Require a valid prescription before dispensing medications

•  Obtain demographic and medical information and maintain a health profile with medication history to avoid adverse drug interactions

•  Have a licensed pharmacist on staff to supervise dispensing of medications and provide consultation upon request

•  Protect the privacy and confidentiality of your personal records and contact information

•  Publish contact information for customer service

•  Sell quantities of approximately a 3-month supply at a time

•  Disclose pharmacy location prior to purchase

Visit: PersonalImportation.org to learn more and find a licensed Canadian pharmacy. Learn more about how much you can save so that your health and your finances can both be a priority.

Related Posts

New survey: Americans cut prescription costs by ordering from Canada Four things you might not know about prescription drug costs Five tips to slash prescription drug costs
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Health

With fentanyl fears rising in schools nationwide, leading organizations team up to raise awareness of prescription drug safety

October 20, 2023

Tweet Email BPT New digital curriculum to guide teachers and educate youth about dangers of misusing prescription...

Sports

Eagles sign wide receiver Julio Jones to add veteran depth to receiving corps

October 18, 2023

Tweet Email (AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File) PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Julio Jones...

Sun Report

Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death

August 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tou Thao leaves the courtroom after his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff