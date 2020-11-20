Image

5:02 PM / Saturday November 21, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
20 Nov 2020

Five tips: How to create your own private spa at home

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 20, 2020 Category: Seniors Posted by:

BPT

As Americans are spending more time at home in response to the pandemic, many are looking for ways to turn their living spaces into retreats of calm, comfort and well-being.

For some people, that means major renovations. For others, it means making select improvements designed to add more tranquility and enjoyment to their lives. It’s not so surprising then that home-improvement contractors listing their services on Houzz saw a 58% boost in homeowner requests in June 2020, relative to June 2019.

“In terms of design, I think people are seeing their living spaces as their refuges – sanctuaries where they’re safe and comforted,” notes architect Ryan Leidner on Dwell.com. “As the outside world becomes less touchable, I can see a great desire for the materials, textures and objects within our homes to have more of a tactile quality that invites us to use them. And I can see people getting more creative and interested in ways to bring the outside in, possibly re-imagining their living spaces as indoor gardens and landscapes.”

A prime area of focus for many homeowners has been their bathrooms, which are now being converted into spa-like havens of self-care, instead of just functional spaces. At the same time, many are adding features that aim for better cleanliness, sustainability and multi-generational living.

If “your own private spa” sounds like the perfect place for your family to re-energize and rejuvenate from the cares of each day, here are ideas for creating such a space in your home.

Add an extra-deep soaking tub. Gone are the days when a bath meant scrunching your limbs into a cramped basin of water and trying to stay warm. Today’s roomy bathtubs are designed to let you stretch out and relax, fully immersed, in a soothing surround of hydrotherapeutic luxury.

Image

Install a curbless shower and linear drain. The most progressive shower configurations are ergonomically constructed with sleek, curb-free, ADA-compliant entries, so family members need not step in and out, but merely walk in. QuickDrain USA offers ShowerLine PVC Linear Drains that swiftly eliminate surface water using one-directional sloping and engineering techniques developed in Europe. Unlike more traditional drains, a linear drain also allows for freedom of design; because it appears as an unobtrusive strip aligned with your shower wall, you can choose any kind of material for the rest of your shower floor – even larger-sized tiles. That means fewer seams that can collect mold, mildew and grime, and less cleaning for you.

Invest in voice-activated smart features. With a few technology and equipment upgrades, Alexa, Siri or Google Home can now run your bath at your temperature of choice, power up your shower, light up your mirror, warm your toilet seat, diffuse your favorite fragrance, play all your top tunes and perform a number of other functions aimed at customizing your home spa experience and boosting its luxury level.

Incorporate a steam shower. Equipment added right into your shower stall can pipe in fresh steam customized by temperature and duration. “Bathing” in the vapor can feel wonderfully soothing and hydrating, and it’s said to produce health benefits ranging from better circulation and sinus drainage to clearer skin and rejuvenation of tired muscles.

Treat yourself to a towel warmer. Those living in cold climates may especially appreciate the luxury of having a warm, cozy towel in which to snuggle up after a relaxing bath or shower. These handy pieces of hardware are relatively easy to install and can be well worth the investment in terms of comfort.

When it comes to coping with the extra stress of COVID, your home can become a sanctuary that helps you relax and recharge. Consider making upgrades that will make time at home more peaceful and enjoyable for you and your family.

Find more information and ideas at QuickDrainUSA.com.

Related Posts

How to create a relaxing spa experience at home Default ThumbnailMaster of the bar: Easy tips to create the ultimate bar at home Five tips to create an affordable and rewarding home DIY project
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Technology

Five tips for shopping online safely this holiday season

November 20, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Stephanie Humphrey It’s 2020 – everything about this year has been unexpected...

Entertainment

The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

November 20, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on...

Color Of Money

Everyone can save on vital energy costs

November 20, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It’s something everyone in the U.S. needs and uses in their everyday...

Health

Four simple tips for a safe and healthy holiday season

November 20, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Traditionally, the holiday season is a time to gather with family and...

Seniors

Five tips: How to create your own private spa at home

November 20, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As Americans are spending more time at home in response to the...

Food And Beverage

How to shake up mealtime: 10 creative kitchen ideas

November 20, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Due to quarantine and social distancing measures, Americans have found themselves cooking...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff