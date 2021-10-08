Mail-in ballots, office hours, and dropbox locations for the 2021 General Election

Philadelphia City Commissioners

The initial mailing of requested ballots for the 2021 General and Special Elections was mailed out on September 30, 2021 and will continue until all ballots are mailed out.

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections office in City Hall 140 opened for in-person mail-ballot voting on September 30.

Voters should enter through the south gate of City Hall. Voters may request a mail-in ballot in person, receive it, vote, and return it all at the same visit.

The City Hall 140 office will be open from 9a.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday. The County Board of Elections office will not issue replacement ballots to those voters who already have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot until October 7, in order to avoid duplicating ballots already being delivered in the mail.

Thirteen dropboxes opened on October 1. Voters from any part of the city can return their own voted ballot. These dropboxes are accessible 24/7, and they are located at:

City Hall (South Broad Apron): 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 19107

Riverview Place : 520 N Columbus Blvd, 19123

The Eastern State Penitentiary: 2027 Fairmount Ave, 19130

Markward Playground: 400 S Taney St, 19146 (Temporarily closed due to construction)

Pelbano Rec. Center: 8101 Bustleton Ave, 19152

Ford PAL Rec. Center: 609 Snyder Ave, 19148

Smith Playground: 2100 S 24th St, 19145

Vogt Rec. Center: 4131 Unruh Ave, 19135

Independence Branch Library: 18 S 7th St, 19106

Dorothy Emanuel Rec. Center: 8500 Pickering Street, 19150

Pleasant Playground: 305 Slocum Street, 19119

Shissler: 1800 Blair Street, 19125

Chalfont Playground: 4382 Deerpath Lane, 19154

Stenton Playground: 4600 N 16th, 19140

Voters may only drop off their own ballot unless the voter is physically unable to personally submit their Absentee or Mail-in Ballot and has designated an agent to deliver their ballot and the completed forms are submitted with the ballot.

The Designation and Certification of Agent Forms can be downloaded at: https://www.philadelphiavotes.com.