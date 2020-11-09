Image

8:33 AM / Monday November 9, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
9 Nov 2020

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 9, 2020 Category: National, Politics Posted by:

By LINDSEY BAHR

Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice president-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon’s top 10 Sunday.

They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”

Image

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.ADVERTISEMENT

President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Biden’s children’s book “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden” landed in 14th place.

Related Posts

Biden, Kamala Harris to appear in Delaware together Wednesday Kamala Harris on race and electability in 2020 Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

A look at what’s ahead in Pennsylvania ballot counting

November 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Voting signs are seen placed in front of the Pennsylvania State...

Oasis

Black D.C. archbishop’s rise marks a historic moment

October 30, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Washington D.C. Archbishop...

Stateside

Transcript of Vice President-elect Harris’ victory speech

November 9, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Transcript of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ victory speech Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware,...

Go With The-Flo

Vanessa Bryant, has put the Irvine, California home up for sale for nearly $2 million

October 30, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vanessa and Kobe Bryant (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock) By Florence...

Sports

Philadelphia based racing school for minorities extends olive branch to Larson

November 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Urban Youth Racing School founder Anthony Martin, left, and his wife...

Color Of Money

Study: Minority-owned small businesses in the U.S. are better at adapting to COVID-19 and showing more optimism than others

November 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It’s not surprising that many small businesses are struggling to maintain operations,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff