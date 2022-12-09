Image

10:42 PM / Saturday December 10, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
9 Dec 2022

Garland: Justice Dept.’s civil rights work is key priority

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 9, 2022 Category: Politics Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, with Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Lindsay Whitehurst

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

WASHINGTON — The early work of the Justice Department’s civil rights division meant confronting white supremacists who were intimidating Black voters, and 65 years later, its work is just as urgent amid a surge of hate crimes in the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

“Now more than ever, protecting civil rights is the responsibility of every Justice Department employee every single day,” Garland said as he marked the division’s anniversary. “Protecting civil rights is our responsibility because it’s the right thing to do.”

Hate crimes in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade in 2020, and on Tuesday a gunman was charged with hate crimes in a mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. That case came a week after another mass shooter pleaded guilty to targeting Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket. Payton Gendron is also facing separate federal charges in the New York slayings, filed with help from the Justice Department’s civil rights prosecutors.

“We will not tolerate the resurgence of hate. We are fighting it with every tool we have,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. A longtime civil rights lawyer, she is the first Black woman to head the division and oversaw its part in the conviction of three Georgia men in the chasing and slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

“No one should fear violence because of who they are,” added Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

As attorney general, Garland has vowed he would prioritize policing and civil rights to combat racial discrimination and he has said America doesn’t “yet have equal justice.” He will also work to confront the rise in extremist violence and domestic terror threats and restore the department’s political independence after years of controversial decisions and turmoil.

Since Garland assumed his role, the Justice Department has also opened sweeping investigations into the practices of police forces in Minneapolis, after the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor, among other cities.

Created when President Dwight Eisenhower signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957, the division has played a key role in the county’s civil rights history as its more-than 600 employees enforce federal laws against discrimination on the basis of things like race, religion and disability, in arenas ranging from voting to housing to education.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its national guarantee of abortion rights, it’s also been part of a reproductive rights task force chaired by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. The Justice Department is suing over Idaho’s restrictive abortion policy and has indicted at least 20 people who have been accused of obstructing access to abortion clinics.

Related Posts

Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home Justice Dept opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death Justice Dept. opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Politics

Garland: Justice Dept.’s civil rights work is key priority

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil...

Go With The-Flo

Jesse Williams was spotted attending a party with his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo in New York City

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email AB OVE PHOTO: Jesse Williams (Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony According to UPI, “The...

Food And Beverage

Braised Collard Greens with Cherry Tomatoes

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Braised Kale with Tomatoes Reality...

Seniors

What older adults need to know about COVID-19 to help stay safe this winter season

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danielle Hambrick, PharmD By Danielle Hambrick, PharmD BPT  As colder weather drives...

Health

Do you have the winter sniffles? Five ways you can manage indoor winter allergies

December 2, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do you suffer from itchy eyes, a runny nose or a scratchy...

Color Of Money

Budgeting for college? Ways your bank can help you navigate your finances

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Millions of college students are making a budget for school for the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff