Rev. Dr. Robert P. Shine Sr., senior pastor of Berachah Baptist Church, dies

January 7, 2022

The family of Rev. Dr. Robert P. Shine, Sr. regrets to inform you of his passing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.  A well-known, well-respected pastor, leader and community activist, not only in Philadelphia, but around Pennsylvania, Shine pastored Berachah Baptist Church of West Oak Lane for 35 years and has been a pastor for five decades.

Berachah, — meaning “blessing” in Hebrew — Shine founded the church in 1985 with a mission to “be a blessing.” 

Shine was also known for his years as president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, and for his long-term commitment to the Manna Bible Institute, where he served on the faculty for more than 25 years and chaired its board of directors up until his death.

Image

He assumed his first pastorate at the New Umbria Baptist Church in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, where he served for 15 years. Shine’s career extends across many ministries.  

Up until his passing, he was the chairman of the African American Association for Corporate Responsibility (AAACR), as well as chairman and charter member of the World Communication Charter School.  

He was a member of the Police Advisory Commission (PAC) of Philadelphia and currently had headed the Statewide Coalition of Black Clergy, and was involved with many other organizations.

