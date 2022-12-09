Praise is the Cure co-founder dies

It is with deepest sympathy that we inform the Praise is the Cure community on the passing of co-founder, Kerri Conner-Matchett. On the morning of December 5th, 2022 God gave Kerri another bell to ring.

⁣Kerri was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and battled with metastatic breast cancer. She was a true fighter not just for herself, but for so many others that could not fight for themselves against breast cancer.

She persevered through it all and made sure to find ways to continuously and selflessly bring a change to her community through advocacy and programming that uplifts patients, celebrates survivors, promotes breast cancer awareness, and aid in research for Black women.⁣

The community she served has been positively impacted because of her tenacity, her grit, and her voice. Kerri was passionate that #ThisMustStop But she knew keeping faith and praising Him was the cure.

May we continue to carry out her dynasty and story by empowering, educating, and advocating for patients, survivors, and their families while we tackle the root causes of these health inequalities.

Praise is the Cure thanks you for your consistent support of our programs and standing along side our co-founder through her battles to bring change in our community.

The Conner-Matchett family thanks you for your love and support, and asks that you continue to lift them up in prayer during this difficult time.

*In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Praise is the Cure at www.praiseisthecure.org*