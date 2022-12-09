Image

10:42 PM / Saturday December 10, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
9 Dec 2022

Praise is the Cure co-founder dies

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 9, 2022 Category: Oasis Posted by:

It is with deepest sympathy that we inform the Praise is the Cure community on the passing of co-founder, Kerri Conner-Matchett. On the morning of December 5th, 2022 God gave Kerri another bell to ring.

⁣Kerri was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and battled with metastatic breast cancer. She was a true fighter not just for herself, but for so many others that could not fight for themselves against breast cancer. 

She persevered through it all and made sure to find ways to continuously and selflessly bring a change to her community through advocacy and programming that uplifts patients, celebrates survivors, promotes breast cancer awareness, and aid in research for Black women.⁣

The community she served has been positively impacted because of her tenacity, her grit, and her voice. Kerri was passionate that #ThisMustStop But she knew keeping faith and praising Him was the cure.

May we continue to carry out her dynasty and story by empowering, educating, and advocating for patients, survivors, and their families while we tackle the root causes of these health inequalities.

Praise is the Cure thanks you for your consistent support of our programs and standing along side our co-founder through her battles to bring change in our community. 

The Conner-Matchett family thanks you for your love and support, and asks that you continue to lift them up in prayer during this difficult time.

*In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Praise is the Cure at www.praiseisthecure.org*

Related Posts

Praise Is The Cure Presents the 11th Annual Week of Hope, Health & Healing “This Must Stop” campaign to address breast cancer disparities among Black women scheduled for October launch by local non-profit Breast Cancer and the Survival of Black Women
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Politics

Garland: Justice Dept.’s civil rights work is key priority

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil...

Go With The-Flo

Jesse Williams was spotted attending a party with his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo in New York City

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email AB OVE PHOTO: Jesse Williams (Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony According to UPI, “The...

Food And Beverage

Braised Collard Greens with Cherry Tomatoes

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Braised Kale with Tomatoes Reality...

Seniors

What older adults need to know about COVID-19 to help stay safe this winter season

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danielle Hambrick, PharmD By Danielle Hambrick, PharmD BPT  As colder weather drives...

Health

Do you have the winter sniffles? Five ways you can manage indoor winter allergies

December 2, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do you suffer from itchy eyes, a runny nose or a scratchy...

Color Of Money

Budgeting for college? Ways your bank can help you navigate your finances

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Millions of college students are making a budget for school for the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff