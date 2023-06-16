Obituary: Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum, 1942-2023

Co-founding pastor of New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, beloved community leader and philanthropist

Hyacinth Lucille Bobb was born on August 24, 1942, to the Rev. Dr. Douglas Campbell Josiah Bobb and Myrtle Agnes Rohlehr (Pollard) Bobb in Chateaubelair, St. Vincent where Rev. Bobb was pastoring at the time. Shortly thereafter, the Bobbs returned to their home in Guyana, South America. As the oldest of 7 children and 21 grandchildren, Hyacinth was gifted with the spirit of a “mother” from an early age and had a keen sense of responsibility for her younger siblings and cousins.

She committed her life to the Lord at an early age and sought to please God with her life. She was a conscientious student at the Bishops’ High School in Georgetown, Guyana, from which she graduated in 1962.

After relocating to the United States in 1965, Hyacinth and her mother attended Community College of Philadelphia and were members of its first graduating class in 1967. That same year, she married Rev. C. Milton Grannum and became a loving and devoted wife. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Temple University in 1970 and after student teaching at Germantown High School, she turned her attention to raising a family and teaching at home.

She imparted a love of classical music to her children who share fond memories of her playing the piano and inventing personalized songs. When her husband pastored High Street Church of God, she was known throughout the church and local neighborhood for her homemade bread and delicious bread pudding.

With her husband, she developed a successful Amway business while keeping an immaculate home and managing a growing family. In 1982, the Grannums answered a divine call to establish New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, where she served as a founding pastor until her death. Pastor Hyacinth, as she was affectionately known, brought her gifts of deep faith, leading by example, encouraging others, and sharing insights from the Word of God to the fledging ministry, and the church grew quickly, pursuing its vision of touching Philadelphia and beyond. Visionary milestones for New Covenant include purchasing the present 42-acre campus, conducting vacation Bible school in dozens of locations around the city, and building a 56-unit senior housing facility.

Over the years, Pastor Hyacinth ministered in the United States and abroad, including the U.K., South Africa, South Korea, Cayman Islands, St. Vincent, Jamaica, Barbados, Kenya and Guyana, South America. In addition to pastoring in Philadelphia, the Grannums also have provided leadership for several churches in Guyana. In 1997, in recognition of her decades of ministry and Christian leadership, Pastor Hyacinth was awarded a Doctorate in Divinity from Jameson Christian College. She was ordained as a minister by the Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) in 2008 and served on the credentialing committee for District 41.

Ministry to women was a central theme of the Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum’s pastoral call. Pastor Hyacinth and her dear friend, the late Rev. Dr. Eve Fenton, co-founded Women in Covenant, a ministry which touched the lives of thousands of women in the tri-state area and throughout the world. Her ministry to women grew to include development of a mentorship program for young women, involvement with the Delaware Valley Pastors’ Wives, and the creation of “Women of Vision and Virtue” at New Covenant Church of Philadelphia. She was highly respected and valued and could always be counted on to provide a listening ear, words of wisdom, encouraging advice, and fervent prayer.

Hospitality and philanthropy were at Pastor Hyacinth’s core. From its inception in 2015, Pastor Hyacinth was an enthusiastic supporter of the United Negro College Fund’s annual “Women of Faith for Education Afternoon Tea” for which she served as a presenting sponsor, advisor, and committee member.

In recognition of her efforts, in 2022 she was awarded the prestigious “Keeper of the Flame” award which has since been renamed in her honor. While she would surely have been delighted by this honor, she privately and generously supported missionaries and the widows of pastors around the world.

As important as ministry was, her family was a priority. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and “mother-in-love” and was always ready to support her family with an encouraging word, a funny anecdote, or a quick prayer. She found great delight and joy in being a grandmother and would proudly share photos and tell humorous stories about her beloved grandchildren.

Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum was a woman of God with a spirit of hospitality, a love for people, a passion for intercession and most of all, a heart for God. Pastor Hyacinth was known for her infectious smile, her wisdom and sage (sometimes unsolicited) advice, her attention to detail, her sense of decorum and etiquette, her commitment to speaking positively, and her gift of making even strangers feel special. After an extended period of illness, she died peacefully on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Bishop Dr. C. Milton Grannum; her siblings: Rev. Daphne Bobb, Mrs. Avril Cromes (Larry), Mrs. Hilary Selman (Jay), Mr. Douglas Bobb and Rev. Joy Bobb; her children: Mr. Dwayne Grannum, Esq., Dr. Gillian Grannum, Mr. Aubrey Grannum, Rev. Andrew Grannum (Chivas), Mr. Samuel Grannum (Samantha); and her grandchildren: Andrew Grannum, Jr., Alexander Grannum, Ari Grannum, Savannah Grannum and Scynce Grannum. She was predeceased by her sister Pastor Myrtle Asala Bobb and her parents. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephew, cousins, friends, church families, and community.

Respectfully submitted,

The Family