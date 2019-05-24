Image

1:12 PM / Friday May 24, 2019

Visit Dorchester
24 May 2019

Mennonite Central Committee assists people affected by Cyclone Idai in Malawi, Mozambique

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 24, 2019 Category: Oasis Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Issa Ebombolo, MCC’s Peacebuilding Coordinator for Zambia and Malawi, unloads cooking oil in the village of Tomali as part of MCC’s Cyclone Idai flood relief project in Malawi. (MCC Photo/Amanda Talstra)

By Jerrad Peters

Issa Ebombolo was not expecting the level of malnutrition he encountered among people displaced by flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. But upon arriving in southern Malawi, where he helped distribute food and relief supplies, Ebombolo was taken aback by the dire need for food assistance.

“The picture I had in mind was of people who would have some food and just need supplements,” said Ebombolo, MCC’s peacebuilding coordinator for Zambia and Malawi, who is based in Lusaka, Zambia. “When I got there, I discovered they had nothing.”

Many of the people Ebombolo visited near Blantyre, Malawi are small-scale farmers. Flooding caused by the storm wiped out their crops and forced the farmers to higher ground. Before receiving food assistance, some had to beg for food in nearby towns, explained Ebombolo.

“The food relief MCC provided helped feed households for one month,” he said, adding that assistance of a further 30-day supply of food will be provided later in May. “It will make a big difference because even the children’s bodies were being transformed, changed completely, by malnutrition.”

Bankuwiha John, a pastor serving people displaced by Cyclone Idai, thanked MCC for the relief.  

 “Thank you to the people who contributed,” he said. “They have accepted to live life for the sake of others.”

Image
REV. FRANCIS KAMOTO, bishop of the Brethren in Christ Church in Malawi, speaks to recipients about emergency food assistance that was distributed as part of MCC’s Cyclone Idai response. They are from Biason Village in the Chikwawa District, Malawi. (MCC photo/Amanda Talstra)

In the days after Idai made landfall, MCC and Brethren in Christ Church committed to providing food assistance to more than 400 Malawian families and also adjusted a previously planned shipment of humanitarian supplies – including hygiene, school and relief kits, blankets, soap and canned meat – so it could be distributed to people affected by the cyclone. Additionally, MCC has provided food assistance to more than 1,500 households in Mozambique that were directly affected by Cyclone Idai when it made landfall on March 15.

“There has been a lot of destruction,” explained James Alty, who serves as MCC area director for Southern Africa along with his wife, Joan Alty. “Very few people escaped some impact of the cyclone because power was affected, water was affected, and the basic infrastructure was significantly damaged. Most homes in Beira had some sort of damage, and of course it was the lower-income folks whose homes were less structurally sound who bore the brunt of it.”

With the help of supporters, MCC has provided food assistance in Mozambique to more than 2,000 families in partnership with the Association of Assistance for Orphaned Children (AACO), the Brethren in Christ Church and the Christian Council for Mozambique.

In response to Cyclone Idai, which has so far displaced at least 200,000 people and caused more than 800 deaths in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, MCC continues to raise funds for its relief efforts.

For more information about the Mennonite Central Committee, visit:  www.mmc.org

Related Posts

Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique Low income communities and people of color remain most affected by Great Recession Over 30,000 represent AME districts at 50th quadrennial session of the General Conference and bicentennial
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Following accusations of sexual misconduct, Jason Mitchell is being dropped from projects

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Mitchell (Photo: DFree / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Following accusations...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Evans to hold free Federal Services and Jobs Fair on June 8

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Congressman Dwight Evans (D-3rd Dist.) will hold a free Federal Services and Jobs...

Food And Beverage

Keep Cool on the Grill

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Refreshing dairy-infused dishes for warm days FAMILY FEATURES Keep your kitchen cool and...

Oasis

Bright Hope Baptist Church celebrates first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr.  (Photo credit: Kala J.) On...

Stateside

Nation’s racial wealth gap worsens with federal tax cuts: Black families have a dime for every dollar held by White families

May 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Charlene Crowell TRICEEDNEYWIRE.COM If you’re like me, every time you hear a...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff