Know your numbers: men’s health initiative at Enon

Our annual Men’s Health Initiative will take place on Saturday March 14, 2019 at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2800 W. Cheltenham Avenue from 8a.m. to 8a.m.

Once again, Enon will be transformed into a health and wellness center for men in the community to learn about their individual health status, through a series of screenings that are absolutely free.

All males 18 and older are invited to attend and participate in on site free and confidential screenings on blood pressure, prostrate, cholesterol, BMI, HIV, weight, height and kidney function.

You can also bring your prescribed medicines and our on-site pharmacists will triple check your medications for any conflicts or unknown side effects.

This health initiative has the potential to promote the long term benefit of preventive health care, particularly in the African American community, where Black men live 7.1 years less than any other racial group.

The Know Your Numbers objective is to conduct the largest screening event for men in the Philadelphia area, complimented with educational health lectures by local physicians. Additionally, Know Your Numbers will once again feature “Man Cave” activities such as: chess, card games, video games, and FREE barber services. Complimentary Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner! Interviews will be conducted between 8a.m. and 10a.m..