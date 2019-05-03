FOX 29 news anchor and reporter Joyce Evans to moderate Bebashi BreastFest Physician’s Panel

Bebashi – Transition to Hope will host its annual BreastFest, Friday May 10, 2019, 11:00AM – 5:00PM, Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 a free event that educates women on the breast cancer outcomes that disproportionately affect Black and brown women.

Founded in 1985, Bebashi was and continues to be a leading organization to help, not only individuals and families infected and impacted by HIV/AIDS but addresses other health disparities that disproportionately impact Philadelphia’s economically-challenged residents.

Since its inception, Bebashi has grown to expand its resources to include sexual health, breast health, hunger relief, LGBTQAI programs and an array of social services. Bebashi services roughly 20,000 annually in the Philadelphia Metropolitan community.

BreastFest is an initiative born out of Bebashi’s Our Bodies program. Launched in 2007, the goal of Our Bodies is to increase awareness about the risks of breast cancer and the value of preventative screenings in African American women and women of color 40 years of age or older.

Through this program, Bebashi’s staff provide education and outreach through various methods, such as participation in health fairs and other community events, flyer distribution to health and social service organizations, faith-based organizations, retail outlets, shelters and housing agencies.

With twice as many African American women passing away from breast cancer as opposed to White women, now more than ever, it is important to provide access to healthcare and educational tools to those who need it most.

Sponsored by the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine, BreastFest guests will be treated to interactive educational workshops, cooking and exercise demonstrations, music, giveaways and panel discussions from experts and survivors. Just as last year, free clinical breast exams will be available.

This year’s Physician’s Panel will be hosted by friend to Bebashi and FOX 29 news anchor and reporter Joyce Evans and features experts including the Director of the Basser Center for BRCA, Dr. Susan Domchek, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director of the Grand View/Penn Center Network Cancer Program Dr. Monique Gary, Radiation Therapist in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center Nia Bailey and breast cancer prevention advocate Officer Roz (Roslyn) Talley.

The event will kick off at 11am at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Broad & Green St in Philadelphia with the Physician’s Panel at noon with lunch to follow. Attendees will engage with the Survivor’s Panel at 2pm, attend various educational workshops and activities and visit onsite resource tables and vendors throughout the day.

Register for BreastFest online today via TicketLeap.