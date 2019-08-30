Image

6:51 PM / Friday August 30, 2019

30 Aug 2019

First Day Prayer @ Martin Luther King High School

The community is coming together, joining hands, circling MLK High School and covering students, schools and educators in prayer on the first day of school.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the community will join the office of State Representative Isabella Fitzgerald, the Northwest CommUnity Coalition for Youth (NCCY) and Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church outside Martin Luther King High School for First Day Prayer. 

Participants will join hands and circle school to pray for students, schools and educators from all over the city at 6:45 am.  Participants are being asked to arrive no later than 6:30 am.

As in past years, we want to begin this school year in prayer for our children, for our schools and for our educators. 

In our effort to continue the tradition started by Rev. LeRoi Simmons and the Germantown Clergy Initiative at Germantown High School, we are striving to show our children that communities care and support them. 

We will be joined by clergy and faith leaders from the Northwest and all over the city.

Considering the challenges that face our students and our schools at this time, it is the goal of this partnership to make sure that this first day of school begins on a positive note by welcoming this year’s returning students to an upbeat atmosphere.  

