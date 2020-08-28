Image

2:47 AM / Saturday August 29, 2020

28 Aug 2020

Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia hosts virtual roundtable dialogue on leadership

August 28, 2020 Category: Oasis

Philadelphia, PA – Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia will be hosting a virtual roundtable discussion.

This is the first of its kind to take place in Philadelphia. In the climate we are all currently facing here in America, it is more important now more than ever that the African American and the Jewish Community support and educate each other through these difficult times.

Recent events have caused friction between both communities and thus, a conversation is necessary to move forward.

The Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has partnered with ESM Productions and TML Communications to produce this virtual dialogue.

Image

“Pursuing justice through servant leadership means that leading and serving must connect at the intersection of any person’s calling in life. We need servants of the people, not just individuals who want to lead. Serving demands accountability. Serving starts at the bottom. Leadership seeks to rise to the top. Serving is inclusive. Leading is often exclusive. Serving lifts people up. Leading often looks down its nose upon the disenfranchised and marginalized in society. We must pursue justice through the lens of servant leadership.” – Bishop J. Louis Felton, Senior Pastor / Servant Leader, Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, and First Vice President of Black Clergy of Philadelphia.

“We are honored to join with the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia as we open new communication channels and strengthen the bonds between Philadelphia’s Black and Jewish communities. We are two peoples that share a tormented history of vicious oppression and discrimination and continue to be the targets of hate and violence brought on by an increasingly divided and uneducated society. By strengthening our relationship and bringing our communities together, we can chart a new course for civic and communal leadership and create united platforms in our common pursuit of racial equality and religious tolerance.” – Laura Frank, Interim Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Watch The Livestream: YouTube Channel – Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Philadelphia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8paSyKyt1mQ&feature=youtu.be

