City launches application for Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs

ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart

The Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement today announced that the City will begin accepting applications for the new Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs. The advisory commission will consist of 21 leaders and representatives from a wide variety of faith traditions from across the city. Its work will focus on strategic collaboration between City government and Philadelphia’s diverse faith communities.

The application for prospective Commissioners is now available online and will remain open until April 1, 2020. Selected Commissioners will serve a two-year term and may be re-appointed by the Mayor.

Applicants for the Mayor’s Commission of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs should:

• Be deeply and actively connected to a congregation or faith-based organization in Philadelphia.

• Have experience and interest in interfaith collaborative work.

• Have innovative ideas about how to create strategic opportunities for engagement and relationship-building between City government and faith communities.

“We recognize that religious institutions and faith-based organizations are invaluable partners to the City as we seek to positively impact the lives of all residents,” said the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, director for faith-based and interfaith affairs. “The new Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs will provide critical guidance to City government so that, as the Administration moves forward with our second term priorities, our work can be even more effective. I’m excited to receive applications and welcome our new Commission members later this spring.”

Washington-Leapheart was hired by the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement in October 2019 as the Director for Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs. In this position, she is charged with engaging faith communities who have always been in the forefront of issues impacting Philadelphians. She also serves as a public-facing leader, liaison and subject matter expert for the Mayor’s Office on local and national matters that impact diverse communities of faith.