11:46 PM / Friday March 6, 2020

6 Mar 2020

Bright Hope Baptist Church welcomes first female pastor from Africa’s oldest Baptist church

March 6, 2020

ABOVE PHOTO: Pastor Linda Koroma, (pictured with her husband and children) first female pastor of the Regent Baptist Church in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Bright Hope Baptist Church, located at 12th & Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where the Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney is senior pastor, is honored to present Pastor Linda Koroma of the Regent Road Baptist Church of Sierra Leone as guest preacher for International Women’s Day March 8, 2020.

Pastor Koroma is the newly appointed and first female pastor of the oldest Baptist church on the continent of Africa.

Dr. McKinney is excited to hear from Pastor Linda Koroma, a prolific and powerful speaker of Sierra Leone during Sunday morning worship services beginning at 10:15 am.

“We are both honored and excited in this our 110th Church Anniversary to begin Women’s History Month with Pastor Linda Koroma,” he said.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff