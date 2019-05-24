Image

1:13 PM / Friday May 24, 2019

Visit Dorchester
24 May 2019

Bright Hope Baptist Church celebrates first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 24, 2019 Category: Oasis Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr.  (Photo credit: Kala J.)

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, beginning at 10:15AM, the legendary Bright Hope Baptist Church, located at 1601 North 12th Street, will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, senior pastor.

While overcoming the hurdles of a declining economy, racial injustice and extreme poverty, Bright Hope Baptist Church, under McKinney’s leadership, has remained diligent and steadfast in guiding lost souls to spiritual awakening while growing and edifying a wounded congregation.

After a three year search, Bright Hope Baptist Church chose McKinney. In his first year,  he revitalized membership growth, while encouraging political and community involvement. 

Image

Through his electrifying sermons on Sunday mornings, McKinney delivers provocative messages, relevant in today’s political and socially complex times.

As a young vibrant senior pastor, McKinney is committed to keeping young people active in all church ministries, including music, dance, media, ushers and more.

The Bright Hope Baptist Church remains committed to helping those in need, providing financial literacy training, voter registration and more. These commitments began with the late congressmen and former senior pastor Rev. William H. Gray, III and his father, Rev. Dr. William H. Gray, II.

Sunday morning special guest preacher will be the world renowned Rev. Todd Yeary, senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, Maryland and vice president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Related Posts

Bright Hope Baptist Church commits over $100,000 in support of memorial preserving the legacy of the Honorable William H. Gray III A Conversation with Bright Hope Baptist Church’s new senior pastor, Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr. Rev. Dr. Herbert Lusk, Sr., the NFL’s praying running back, to speak at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 12th Pastoral Anniversary
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Following accusations of sexual misconduct, Jason Mitchell is being dropped from projects

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Mitchell (Photo: DFree / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Following accusations...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Evans to hold free Federal Services and Jobs Fair on June 8

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Congressman Dwight Evans (D-3rd Dist.) will hold a free Federal Services and Jobs...

Food And Beverage

Keep Cool on the Grill

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Refreshing dairy-infused dishes for warm days FAMILY FEATURES Keep your kitchen cool and...

Oasis

Bright Hope Baptist Church celebrates first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr.  (Photo credit: Kala J.) On...

Stateside

Nation’s racial wealth gap worsens with federal tax cuts: Black families have a dime for every dollar held by White families

May 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Charlene Crowell TRICEEDNEYWIRE.COM If you’re like me, every time you hear a...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff