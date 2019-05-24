Bright Hope Baptist Church celebrates first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney

ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr. (Photo credit: Kala J.)

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, beginning at 10:15AM, the legendary Bright Hope Baptist Church, located at 1601 North 12th Street, will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, senior pastor.

While overcoming the hurdles of a declining economy, racial injustice and extreme poverty, Bright Hope Baptist Church, under McKinney’s leadership, has remained diligent and steadfast in guiding lost souls to spiritual awakening while growing and edifying a wounded congregation.

After a three year search, Bright Hope Baptist Church chose McKinney. In his first year, he revitalized membership growth, while encouraging political and community involvement.

Through his electrifying sermons on Sunday mornings, McKinney delivers provocative messages, relevant in today’s political and socially complex times.

As a young vibrant senior pastor, McKinney is committed to keeping young people active in all church ministries, including music, dance, media, ushers and more.

The Bright Hope Baptist Church remains committed to helping those in need, providing financial literacy training, voter registration and more. These commitments began with the late congressmen and former senior pastor Rev. William H. Gray, III and his father, Rev. Dr. William H. Gray, II.

Sunday morning special guest preacher will be the world renowned Rev. Todd Yeary, senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, Maryland and vice president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.