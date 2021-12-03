Black Clergy of Philadelphia & Vicinity members reelect Rev. Robert Collier, Sr. as president

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity members reelected Rev. Robert Collier, Sr., as president of the organization during their November 18 general membership meeting.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity was founded 40 years ago, and represents 11 denominations. Over the years, the organization has tackled a myriad of issues plaguing the African American community, from the two major pandemics facing us currently, covid and violence, reaching more youth and getting them connected to church and worship; HIV/AIDS; homelessness; affordable housing and gentrification; education reform; racial profiling; the criminal justice system and more.

Collier took over the helm of leadership of the organization in January of 2020, just two months short of the arrival of the coronavirus.

”Little did I know the day I was being sworn in, that in two months, the entire world would be sat down and people would start dying from this thing we had never heard of before, COVID-19,” Collier said. “Suddenly life as we knew it changed. We were under a lockdown. Even houses of worship were closed. The virus was killing people in large numbers. As clergy, we knew we still had to respond, and so we did. Just like everybody else who was smart, we got on board with Zoom.”

“During my first administration, I know Black Clergy easily hosted more than 40 public Zoom/Facebook live town hall meetings or seminars, educating the public about COVID, getting tested for COVID, [and] about getting vaccinated once that became available,” he continued. “We’ve done town halls on the violence, from various perspectives, on voting and why it’s important. It’s been non-stop.”

“All along the way, I’ve been very blessed with a dedicated executive board, with committed chairpersons for our various committees, and with members who were also committed,” Collier said. “I appreciate the support of our members and the confidence they have shown in me by giving me two more years as president. I look forward to the work that God will allow us to do as an organization over the next two years.”

Other officers elected were: First Vice President: Bishop J. Louis Felton; Second Vice President: Rev. Dr. Wayne Weathers; Third Vice President: Rev. Dr. Janet Sturdivant; General Secretary: Rev. Dr. Sharon McClain; Assistant Secretary: Rev. Maxcine Collier; Treasurer: Dr. Cassandra Graves; Assistant Treasurer: Bishop Wilfred Speakes; General Marshall: Rev. Dr. Jerome Fordham; Parliamentarian: Archbishop Mary Floyd, and Public Relations Director: Rev. Bernard Greene.

Rev. Robert Collier, Sr. is the pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Roxborough, one of the city’s oldest and historical Black churches, founded in 1896. Collier has been the pastor of Galilee for the past 30 years. Prior to being called to Galilee, served as the interim pastor of Philadelphia National Baptist Church for seven years. He also served at Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia as an associate minister under the pastorates of the late Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan and Rev. Dr. Gus Roman. Roman installed the officers at Rev. Collier’s first installation as President of Black Clergy in 2020.

Rev. Collier is married to Rev. Maxcine Collier, a retired Philadelphia public school principal. They have two adult sons, one of whom is also in the ministry, one grandchild and one great grandchildren.

The investiture service for Rev. Collier and all the newly elected officers of the Black Clergy organization will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango Streets in North Philadelphia.