Image

1:00 AM / Tuesday January 12, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
11 Jan 2021

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol insurrection; Pelosi summoning lawmakers back to Washington for votes

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 11, 2021 Category: National, Politics, Stateside Posted by:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Poised to impeach, the House sped ahead Monday with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an extraordinary effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.

Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” – after the deadly Capitol riot in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday.

At the same time, the FBI warned ominously on Monday of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Jan. 20. In a dark foreshadowing, the Washington Monument was being closed to the public amid the threats of disruption. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf abruptly resigned.ADVERTISEMENT

It all adds up to stunning final moments for Trump’s presidency as Democrats and a growing number of Republicans declare that he is unfit for office and could do more damage after inciting a mob that violently ransacked the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” reads the four-page impeachment bill.

“He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it reads.More Stories:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is summoning lawmakers back to Washington for votes, and Democrats aren’t the only ones who say Trump needs to go. A small number of House Republicans may vote to impeach him, while others at least want to vote for censure. Former GOP Speaker John Boehner said “it’s time” for Trump to resign.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, joined GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska over the weekend in calling for Trump to “go away as soon as possible.”

Image

As security tightened, Biden said Monday he was “not afraid” of taking the oath of office outside — as is traditionally done at the Capitol’s west steps, one of the areas where people stormed the building.

As for the rioters, Biden said, “It is critically important that there’ll be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage — that they be held accountable.”

Related Posts

GOP blocks House resolution for Pence to remove Trump via 25th Amendment; House prepping for impeachment Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated Washington bracing for impeachment as battle lines harden
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Style

Breathe easy: What you need to know before buying an air purifier

January 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT More people than ever before are considering room air filters and purifiers...

Go With The-Flo

Chris Rock ‘cannot wait’ to receive the coronavirus vaccine

January 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Chris Rock (Photo: Jaguar PS / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Tongues...

Health

Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveals tribal distrust

January 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. Dakotah Lane, right, looks on as Dr. Cristina Toledo-Cornell explains...

Seniors

Study: Social isolation among seniors is widespread, but these resources can help

January 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Because of the pandemic, we’ve all experienced social isolation – the loss...

Food And Beverage

Start the New Year with a new food-itude

January 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT 2021 will be a fresh start for us all. And to kick...

Entertainment

Review: An old-fashioned romance in ‘Sylvie’s Love’

January 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nnamdi Asomugha, left, and Tessa Thompson appear in a scene from...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff