10:00 PM / Saturday August 10, 2019

9 Aug 2019

Youngblood announces $1 million grant for the Allegheny West Foundation

August 9, 2019

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Rep. Rosita Youngblood 

 State Rep. Rosita Youngblood announced the Allegheny West Foundation has been awarded a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to help fund the construction of a new recreation center at Panati Playground along the North 22nd Street Commercial Corridor.

“The playground and current recreation center have been an integral part of the Allegheny West community. It provides families and neighbors opportunities to gather, interact and enjoy the outdoors,” Youngblood said. “I thank Governor Wolf for his commitment in allocating this grant to improve and benefit the community for years to come.”

The project will construct a larger, one-story recreation center that will provide an adequate number of restrooms, house future community programs, and be more cost-effective over time. The project is estimated to cost just over $2 million.

In 2014, the Panati Playground was closed for 10 months for renovations that included a spray park, more lighting, surveillance cameras, a repaved basketball courts, new playground equipment, a walking path, and an outdoor exercise area. The park reopened in July 2015.

Image

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

