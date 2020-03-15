Image

3:26 PM / Monday March 16, 2020

Visit Dorchester
15 Mar 2020

Wolf Administration Orders Restaurants and Bars to Close Dine-In Service in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties for 14 Days To Stop Spread of COVID-19

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 15, 2020 Category: Coronavirus, Health, Local Posted by:

Under the guidance of the Department of Health (DOH), using his authority under the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration order, Governor Tom Wolf today ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities at 12:01 AM on Monday, March 16 in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.

The administration has been working with business owners as well as state and local officials to gather input on this decision. The Wolf Administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the commonwealth, and at the end of 14 days will reevaluate and decide whether continued mitigation is needed.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily,” Gov. Wolf said. “I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step.”

“Social distancing is essential as more Pennsylvanians are testing positive for COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By taking these steps now, we can protect public health and slow the spread of this virus.”

Businesses that do not adhere to this order could face enforcement actions.

The administration has strongly urged non-essential businesses in the four counties to close during their county-specific mitigation periods to protect employees, customers, and suppliers and limit the spread of the virus through personal contact and surfaces. Allegheny County has adopted similar mitigation efforts.

Image

The Department of Community and Economic Development and DOH are reaching out to businesses through a letter to provide guidance on the types of businesses that are urged to close. The letter also indicates to businesses that financial assistance opportunities are available to mitigate the financial impact of closures.

Related Posts

Details: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health Expand Outline COVID-19 Mitigation Guidance for Montgomery County to Chester, Bucks and Delaware Counties Wine & Spirits stores closing Tuesday in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties Details: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health Outline COVID-19 Mitigation Guidance for Montgomery County
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Seniors

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence, right, along with Florida Sen. Rick Scott,...

Color Of Money

Welcome a four-legged family member with care

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Tips for a successful, lifelong pet adoption FAMILY FEATURES Bringing home a new...

Oasis

Pastor, author and social media celeb seeks to change futures –– just in time for Women’s History Month

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Charlotte, N.C.– Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the many successes...

Week In Review

With spreading virus comes fears and lots of stockpiling

March 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – A customer walks past mostly empty shelves that normally...

Sun Report

‘Very much alive’: Biden victorious in 4 more primary states

March 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his...

Style

Spring 2020 exhibition opening: ‘Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design’

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Fri., Mar 20th 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Free with RSVP On Friday, March 20,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff