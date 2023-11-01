Image

9:28 PM / Thursday November 2, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
1 Nov 2023

With James Harden watching, Clippers take control in 3rd quarter to beat Magic 118-102

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 1, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

By Joe Reedy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook added 18 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 118-102 on Tuesday night as future teammate James Harden watched from a suite.

Harden could not be on the Clippers’ bench because the trade bringing him to Los Angeles from the Philadelphia 76ers has not been finalized.

He and fellow newcomer P.J. Tucker arrived at the arena 75 minutes before tipoff. Harden was greeted by owner Steve Ballmer and then met with the Clippers in the locker room. The 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP hugged Westbrook and George upon seeing them. Harden already has a locker with his new No. 1 Clippers blue jersey ready to be donned.

When asked by a reporter if he was excited about being traded to the Clippers, Harden said: “You don’t understand.”

Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue declined to comment about the Harden trade because it wasn’t official yet.

The Clippers had only 11 players in uniform due to the pending trade, with nine seeing at least 18 minutes. Bones Hyland and Norman Powell added 18 points apiece.

Westbrook scored 16 points and George 14 in the third quarter. The Clippers trailed 50-47 at halftime before taking control by outscoring the Magic 41-21.

“I thought honestly, we were getting great shots in the first half. They just weren’t falling,” George said. “We continued to be aggressive. There wasn’t any panic (in the first half). We’ve got great shot-makers.”

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 15 points and Franz Wagner had 14 points and eight rebounds. Moritz Wagner scored 13 off the bench.

“They turned up the level defensively as well as offensively. They started attacking us a little bit more,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I thought the ball movement was good tonight, but shots didn’t fall.”

Orlando jumped out to a 38-29 advantage with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter before Los Angeles scored seven straight points.

The third period featured a 26-6 run by Los Angeles over nearly six minutes. It included a spurt of 10 straight Clippers points, eight supplied by George.

After shooting 33.3% from the floor in the first half, the Clippers were 17 of 23 in the third quarter.

“We were nasty offensively in the first half. Our defense is what saved us,” Lue said. “I would say in the third quarter Russ did a good job pushing the pace. We got some turnovers getting out in transition and then PG got hot as well.”

UP NEXT

Magic: Wrap up their four-game trip Thursday against Utah.

Clippers: Face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as the visiting team.

Related Posts

Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory Default ThumbnailWith Andre Iguodala all over him, Clippers guard Chris Paul hits the game-winning basket to beat Philly NBA teams get ready to make 4th-quarter push for playoffs
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Stateside

Thousands of Jews, allies demand cease fire of Israel bombing Gaza; take over Grand Central Station, NY

October 29, 2023

Tweet Email Photo: IG/Jewish Voice for Peace NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of protesters filled the main...

Election 2023

Secretary Of The Commonwealth reminds eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote by Oct. 23

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa.– Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the Oct. 23...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Education

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia opens K-8th grade applications for 2024 – 2025 school year

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured from left to right are: Lateefah Lucky, CSFP parent ambassador and accounting...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff