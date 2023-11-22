Image

2:14 PM / Wednesday November 22, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
22 Nov 2023

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving this year? See Walmart, Target, CVS and more

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 22, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week.

A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours and what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Here’s a rundown of some of the country’s biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

1. ACME: Most stores will have adjusted hours.
2. Albertsons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.
3. Jewel-Osco: Most stores will have adjusted hours.
4. Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5. Ralphs: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though most will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.
6. Safeway: Most stores will have adjusted hours.
7. Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
8. Tom Thumb: Most stores will have adjusted hours.
9. Vons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.
9. Whole Foods: Most stores will be open with adjusted hours.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

1. Aldi: Closed
2. Fresco y Más: Closed
3. Harveys Supermarket: Closed
4. Trader Joe’s: Closed
5. Winn-Dixie: Closed

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailSears, Kmart to open on Thanksgiving Day, stay open all night, feature More For Shop Your Way Members Amazon to open 2 cashier-less Whole Foods stores next year Default ThumbnailThe Philadelphia Zoo and Walmart announce $10 Walmart Wednesdays this month
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

Let’s debunk six myths about the flu shot

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email BPT The seasons are changing and with winter comes, unfortunately, the flu. The Centers for...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle her lawsuit alleging years rape physical abuse and more offences, 1 day after it was filed

November 18, 2023

Tweet Email BY LARRY NEUMEISTER NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and...

Sports

Good to the Last Shot

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email After spending time in the Shadow Of The Beard, Tyrese Maxey is starting to find...

Fur Babies Rule!

Five ways to support dogs’ health as they age

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES While you may look at your dogs and see the same little puppies...

Seniors

Seniors: When you exercise your body, you can boost brain health, too

November 10, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Physical fitness is important as you age, improving strength, flexibility and balance. Research shows...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff